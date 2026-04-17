Global Contracting Standards Reach Milestone with Launch of CMS™ Fourth Edition

Ridgefield, Connecticut — World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) and the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) have announced the release of the Contract Management Standard™ (CMS™) Fourth Edition, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of global contract management practices.

Developed through the Commerce & Contract Management Institute (CCM Institute), the Fourth Edition represents the culmination of an extensive global collaboration involving thousands of professionals from across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The result is the first truly global, cross-industry, and cross-function standard for contract management.

The CMS™ Fourth Edition is designed to provide contract and commercial professionals with a harmonized framework, incorporating international terminology and practical guidance that reflect today’s legal, commercial, and technological realities. Built on consensus-based principles, it offers a common language for professionals worldwide, supporting consistency in contract management and improving buyer-seller relationships.

Tim Cummins, Founder and President of World Commerce & Contracting, and Executive Director of the CCM Institute said:

“When we started this journey 25 years ago, we saw the need for shared principles and a common language in contract management. The Fourth Edition of the CMS™ reflects that vision, bringing together diverse global insights to define how contracts can work better for all parties.”

The standard was developed through a rigorous process that included job task analysis, expert drafting, peer review, and a global public comment period. It is intended to serve as a resource for professionals working in public and private sectors, supporting improved performance, transparency, and trust.

The CCM Institute will play a central role in promoting the use of the standard and advancing its adoption globally. The new edition will be introduced to the wider community at a webinar on July 9, 2025, offering participants the opportunity to learn more about the standard and its applications.

Sally Guyer, CEO of World Commerce & Contracting, said:

“The CMS™ Fourth Edition is the result of the combined expertise and experience of practitioners around the world. It provides a practical framework that organizations can apply to achieve consistency, fairness, and better outcomes in their commercial relationships.”

The standard is voluntary but aims to set a recognized benchmark for excellence in contract management, offering organizations a structured approach to improve processes, performance, and relationships across jurisdictions and industries.

About World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC)

World Commerce & Contracting is a global, not-for-profit association dedicated to advancing commercial and contract management practices. With more than 80,000 members in over 180 countries, WorldCC provides certifications, standards, research, and education to support professionals and organizations in achieving better commercial outcomes.

About the National Contract Management Association (NCMA)

NCMA is a global community of over 100,000 contract management professionals. NCMA serves both public and private sectors, promoting innovation, excellence, and connections among acquisition and contract management communities worldwide.

About the Commerce & Contract Management Institute (CCM Institute)

The CCM Institute, founded and supported by WorldCC and NCMA, seeks to improve global standards for buying and selling through practical research and insights. The Institute works to drive better trading outcomes and promote fair, ethical, and transparent contract management practices worldwide.

Media Contacts:

Kate Hodgins, Head of Marketing, WorldCC: khodgins@worldcc.com

Holly DeHesa, Director of Marketing and Communications, NCMA: holly.dehesa@ncmahq.org