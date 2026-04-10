The crypto market is entering a phase where utility is becoming a central focus again.

After cycles dominated by speculation and hype, investors are beginning to pay closer attention to projects that offer real-world use cases and sustainable value creation.

This shift is being reinforced by renewed interest in XRP and its role in cross-border payments. At the same time, it is pushing investors to look for earlier-stage opportunities that combine utility with stronger growth potential.

One project benefiting directly from this trend is GSM (Get Style Money).

With more than 75% of its presale allocation already sold, GSM is gaining recognition among investors searching for the best crypto to buy now.

XRP’s utility focus is bringing attention back to real-world use cases

XRP has long been positioned as a solution for efficient cross-border transactions.

Its appeal lies in speed, cost efficiency, and its ability to support financial institutions moving funds globally. As regulatory clarity improves and adoption discussions continue, XRP is once again part of the broader conversation around practical blockchain applications.

This renewed attention is important because it signals a wider market shift. Investors are no longer focused only on price speculation. They are looking at how blockchain projects generate real economic value.

However, while XRP demonstrates strong utility, it is still a mature asset. That limits the scale of short-term returns compared to early-stage tokens.

This gap between utility and growth potential is where GSM is gaining traction.

The top presale and altcoins to watch in the current market

Finding the best crypto to buy now requires identifying projects that combine real-world relevance with early positioning.

1. GSM (Get Style Money): The best crypto to buy now

GSM is building a system around a simple idea that has been largely overlooked in digital commerce.

Consumers do not stop creating value after making a purchase. They continue to influence outcomes through sharing, engagement, and content creation.

Traditional platforms do not reward this behavior. GSM does.

Within its ecosystem, users earn incentives for actions such as:

Sharing product links

Promoting brands organically

Driving engagement across platforms

This transforms everyday online activity into a measurable and rewarded economic contribution.

Built on real-world commerce interactions

GSM stands out because it is not isolated from existing systems. It connects directly to environments where users already spend money and interact with brands.

The ecosystem reflects a wide range of consumer touchpoints. Users may engage with travel-related services linked to Expedia, explore global online marketplaces through AliExpress, or interact with fashion brands such as Champion. Social commerce also plays a role, with connections tied to TikTok Shop where user-driven promotion is already a major driver of sales.

Beyond these, GSM extends into lifestyle and service sectors. This includes brands like Blackout Coffee, which represents niche consumer communities, as well as Liberty Tax, which brings in a financial services dimension.

By integrating across these different categories, GSM is positioning itself as a platform that mirrors real consumer behavior rather than trying to reshape it.

Presale traction and growth potential

Momentum around the GSM presale continues to build:

More than 75% of tokens already sold

Growing participation from early investors

Limited supply remaining at current pricing

The projected price movement from $0.00003 to $0.003 reflects a potential 100x increase.

This type of opportunity is typically only available before a project reaches wider market exposure. Once listings and broader awareness take place, entry points tend to shift significantly.

Regulatory developments support utility-driven projects

The regulatory environment is gradually evolving in a direction that favors projects with clear utility.

Legislative efforts such as the proposed Clarity Act in the United States aim to define the difference between speculative assets and functional blockchain systems.

For GSM, this could strengthen its position by:

Encouraging more brand partnerships

Increasing investor confidence

Supporting long-term ecosystem growth

2. XRP

XRP remains one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies focused on real-world financial applications.





Its strengths include:

Efficient cross-border payment capabilities

Established partnerships in the financial sector

Ongoing relevance in regulatory discussions

While it continues to offer long-term value, its size and maturity limit the kind of exponential growth that early-stage projects can deliver.

Final verdict

The search for the best crypto to buy now is becoming more refined.

Investors are no longer choosing between hype and utility. They are looking for projects that combine both, while still offering early entry advantages.

GSM fits that profile.

With a presale already more than 75% sold, integration across multiple real-world sectors, and a model that directly rewards consumer behavior, it represents a strong candidate for investors seeking high-growth opportunities backed by practical use cases.

As attention continues to shift toward utility-driven ecosystems, the window to enter at presale levels is narrowing.

Visit the official Get Money Style website, and check out the IG account for more updates.

FAQs

Why is GSM considered the best crypto to buy now?

GSM combines early-stage entry with a real-world rewards system that monetizes consumer activity beyond transactions, supported by growing brand integrations.

How does XRP influence the current crypto market?

XRP highlights the importance of utility in blockchain, particularly in financial transactions, which is shaping investor expectations across the market.

What makes GSM different from XRP?

XRP focuses on financial infrastructure, while GSM focuses on consumer behavior and commerce, offering higher growth potential due to its early stage.

What is the GSM price projection?

The projected movement from $0.00003 to $0.003 represents a potential 100x increase based on current presale structure.

Is GSM suitable for long-term holding?

Yes, its integration with real-world commerce platforms and utility-driven model support long-term growth beyond initial market entry.