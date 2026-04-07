Investor’s interest in GSM (Get Style Money) is increasing massively, mainly because of its consumer rewards model ahead of its final presale stage. With many people getting to know about this project, investor attention has shifted positively, and the timing could not be more relevant.

With Tether now pressuring investors to commit at a $500 billion valuation and established altcoins like BNB and SOL posting weekly losses, the search for the best crypto to buy now is pointing toward utility-driven presale projects. GSM, with more than 75% of its presale allocation already sold, is the top choice for most investors.

Tether pushes investors toward a $500 billion raise

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDt with a current market cap of $184 billion, is pushing prospective investors to commit to a fresh fundraising round at a $500 billion valuation. But it is giving them roughly two weeks to do it.

According to reporting by The Information, citing unnamed sources, the El Salvador-based company has warned that it may delay the raise entirely if the raise is lower than expected.

Bloomberg previously reported that Tether was exploring a private placement of $15 billion to $20 billion for approximately a 3% stake, with Cantor Fitzgerald acting as lead adviser.

Still, for the average crypto investor searching for massive gains, Get Money Style is a great choice for stability and growth.

The top presale and altcoins to watch in the current market

If you’re looking for the best crypto to buy now, Get Money Style offers a 100x opportunity that’s rarely seen in the current market.

1. GSM (Get Style Money): The best crypto to buy now

Get Money Style is becoming a market attention story due to the many coverages from the media, and that shift matters for investors who want the best crypto to buy now.

GSM’s model is built around a premise that traditional rewards platforms have never addressed: consumers create value not just when they buy. Instead, the Get Style Money model believes that consumers create value with everything that happens after a transaction. This includes sharing products, generating organic brand visibility, and driving ongoing platform engagement.

GSM rewards all of it, not just the checkout moment. It is structured as a consumer rewards ecosystem powered by token incentives, where everyday actions, such as shopping, sharing, and engaging, all contribute measurable value to the platform.

More than 75% of the presale allocation has reportedly been sold, creating a limited entry opportunity for investors who have not yet entered the presale. The token’s reported price trajectory runs from $0.00003 to $0.003, a theoretical 100x increase.



But it is very possible to make this amount. Imagine after listing on top crypto exchanges, and it hits this target, a $20k buy now could turn into $2 million.

Moreover, this project has a massive utility to back up the massive hype. It already has access to more than 320 global brands, including Amazon, Expedia, AliExpress, Champion, TikTok Shop, Blackout Coffee, and Liberty Tax.

For a project still in presale, this level of commercial integration is uncommon, and this is why it could be the best crypto to buy now.

The regulatory environment is why one should consider entering the GSM presale. The proposed Clarity Act in the United States aims to draw clearer distinctions between securities and non-security digital assets and reduce uncertainty for utility-based blockchain projects.

If it advances, it could increase investor confidence, encourage brand partner participation, and deliver long-term legitimacy to commerce-based reward ecosystems. This is the category GSM occupies.

Among promising altcoins in 2026, very few can claim a live brand network of this scale. For investors who understand that the best crypto to buy now is the one with real-world rails already in place, GSM’s chance is closing fast.

2. Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB serves as the native token of the BNB Chain and powers transaction fees, DeFi activity, and a wide range of ecosystem functions across the Binance network. For investors focused on top performing crypto with long institutional track records, BNB could be a good investment.

However, BNB is currently trading at approximately $589.68 as of April 4th, representing a 3% decline over the past seven days. Trading volume in the last 24 hours within the same period came in at around $465 million, a drop of more than 50% from the previous day.

At the same time, technical indicators reflect caution: the 14-day RSI sits at 35.47, and the 200-day SMA stands at $766.34, both well above the current price. The Fear and Greed Index reading of 11 places market sentiment firmly in extreme fear territory, with overall sentiment rated bearish.

3. Solana (SOL)

Solana is a contender in any list of promising altcoins and continues to attract institutional and retail interest.

As of April 4th, SOL is currently priced at approximately $80.10, down 3% over the past seven days. Apparently, it is also underperforming the broader market. The 24-hour trading volume of around $1.59 billion represents a nearly 50% drop from the prior day, consistent with the same market-wide pullback affecting BNB.

But the price predictions for Solana are among the more bullish in the market, with forecasts pointing to $129.29 by the end of 2026 and $339.33 by 2030. For long-term holders of top performing crypto, SOL remains a credible position. But its current momentum and valuation relative to its 200-day average suggest that GSM is a better alternative.

Final verdict

For the best crypto to buy now, GSM is that project. It has media momentum following so many coverages, a presale that is more than 75% sold, over 320 live brand relationships, and a regulatory opportunity from the Clarity Act framework.

The fact is that you have the chance to make 100x gains from this presale, but only if you join before it ends. GSM is the one combining the tightest entry opportunity with the most credible real-world foundation.

Investors who recognize what the best crypto to buy now actually looks like, utility-driven, commercially anchored, and closing fast, are running out of time to act.

Visit the official Get Money Style website , and check out the IG account for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence before committing capital.

FAQs

Why is GSM considered the best crypto to buy now, following its TechBullion coverage?

GSM gained significant investor attention after TechBullion published a detailed feature on its consumer rewards model.

How does Tether’s $500 billion fundraise affect the best cryptocurrencies 2026?

It is redirecting attention toward projects with accessible entry points and real commercial traction. This benefits presale-stage platforms like GSM that have already demonstrated a working brand network.

What is the GSM token’s price prediction, and what drives it?

GSM’s reported price prediction as a top performing crypto moves from $0.00003 to $0.003, representing a possible 100x increase.