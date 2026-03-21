From 2003 Onward: Shubham Sachdeva’s Two-Decade Leadership at Escorp Commodities

Founded in 2003 by Shubham Sachdeva, Escorp Commodities LLC has built its position in the global metals trade through experience, disciplined execution, and a long-term view of the market. What began as a hands-on trading journey in Dubai has evolved into a structured international operation specializing in non-ferrous metals, including nickel alloys and stainless steel.

The Beginning: Market Learning Before Market Expansion

When Shubham Sachdeva moved to Dubai in 2003, he entered finished steel trading at a time when the industry operated very differently. Digital platforms were limited, and global sourcing depended largely on direct relationships and on-ground presence. He later expanded into scrap trading, dealing in HMS (Heavy Melting Scrap), before moving into stainless steel and non-ferrous metals.

Coming from a business family but building his path independently, Shubham Sachdeva started in Dubai in 2003 without networks or digital support, developing every connection from scratch. Today, with over two decades of experience and handling around 12,000 tons of non-ferrous metals annually, his approach remains grounded in discipline.

As he says, “We’ve learned that credibility and consistency matter more than quick gains. Even today, we focus on stable margins, verified partners, and long-term growth rather than speculation.”

Experience-Led Strategy at Escorp Commodities

Over more than two decades, Escorp Commodities has developed a clear operating philosophy:

Avoid speculation in volatile markets

Maintain fixed and sustainable margins

Conduct thorough reference checks before transactions

Prioritize long-term relationships over short-term gains

In commodity trading, price fluctuations can be influenced by geopolitical shifts, currency movements, and industrial demand cycles. The company’s approach is built around risk control rather than aggressive positioning. Each transaction is supported by credibility checks of buyers and sellers to ensure smoother commercial execution.

Today, Escorp Commodities handles approximately 12,000 tons of non-ferrous metals annually, working with partners across the UAE, Africa, Europe, and the Far East. The scale reflects steady expansion backed by experience rather than rapid or speculative growth.

Shubham Sachdeva’s Approach to Operations and Market Understanding

Escorp Commodities focuses on structured sourcing, quality assurance, and efficient logistics coordination. Over time, the company has developed an understanding of:

International supply chain movement

Credit evaluation and trade security

Regional demand cycles

Market-responsive pricing strategies

This depth of experience enables the company to adapt to industry shifts while maintaining operational consistency.

Sustainability and Responsibility

Operating in metals and scrap trading also brings environmental responsibility. By actively participating in stainless steel and scrap segments, the company contributes to material recycling and resource efficiency within global supply chains.

Its guiding principle reflects this balance between growth and responsibility:

Forging Excellence in Metal Trading, Promoting Environmental Responsibility — Together, Building a Sustainable Tomorrow.

About Escorp Commodities LLC

Escorp Commodities LLC, founded in 2003, is an international metals trading company specializing in non-ferrous metals, including nickel alloys and stainless steel, with operations across the UAE, Africa, Europe, and the Far East. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, the company focuses on disciplined trading practices, controlled risk, and strong relationship-based business. As global demand for metals continues to grow with infrastructure and industrial development, Escorp Commodities aims to strengthen its international partnerships while maintaining a stable and structured approach. In an industry known for volatility, the company continues to build its presence through practical experience, careful verification, and long-term thinking.