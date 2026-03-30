Zürich, Switzerland — First Securities & Trust of Switzerland AG, a Zürich-based advisory firm with a heritage dating back to 1964, has reported increased demand from private clients and high-net-worth individuals seeking structured, fixed-rate bond solutions within a stable and professionally managed framework.

The firm, which advises a select client base across Switzerland and Europe, continues to position itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking clarity, predictability, and disciplined financial guidance in an evolving market environment.

Over recent years, First Securities & Trust of Switzerland AG has received recognition for its client service standards and advisory approach, including distinctions such as “Best Fixed Income Advisory Firm – Switzerland” (European Investment Review, 2025) and “Excellence in Client Service – Private Wealth” (Global Financial Awards, 2024). These acknowledgements reflect the firm’s consistent focus on delivering structured and client-focused advisory services.

Operating from Zürich, the company has built its reputation on a measured and selective approach. By maintaining a limited number of client relationships, the firm is able to provide a more tailored advisory experience, aligned with the expectations of sophisticated investors.

“Many clients today are seeking greater certainty and structure in how capital is deployed,” said Edward Harrington, Director of Bond Markets. “Fixed-rate bonds, when carefully selected and appropriately structured, can offer a clear and defined framework — something that remains highly valued, particularly during periods of market volatility.”

The firm’s fixed-rate bond advisory services focus on opportunities linked to established European banking institutions, ensuring that all structures are positioned within a high-quality, institutional environment. This approach reflects the firm’s broader philosophy of prioritising stability, counterparty strength, and long-term alignment.

In addition to the underlying banking counterparties, certain bond structures introduced by the firm may benefit from insurance-backed protections provided by globally recognised insurers, including Allianz, Zurich Insurance Group, and AXA. Where applicable, these protections are designed to provide an additional layer of reassurance within the overall structure.

Alongside its advisory capabilities, First Securities & Trust of Switzerland AG places significant emphasis on governance, administration, and compliance standards — areas which underpin the firm’s client relationships and operational framework.

Sarah Lindner, Head of Administration & Client Compliance, commented:

“From an operational perspective, our focus is on maintaining clarity, consistency, and strong internal controls. Every client relationship is supported by a structured onboarding and administrative process, ensuring that all documentation, communication, and ongoing support are handled to a high professional standard. This is fundamental to building long-term confidence and trust.”

The firm’s continued recognition within the industry reflects its commitment to maintaining a disciplined and client-focused approach. By combining experienced advisory, institutional partnerships, and robust internal processes, First Securities & Trust of Switzerland AG continues to serve as a trusted point of reference for clients seeking structured financial solutions.

With decades of experience across multiple market cycles, the firm remains focused on delivering consistent and measured guidance, aligned with the evolving needs of private and institutional clients.

About First Securities & Trust of Switzerland AG

First Securities & Trust of Switzerland AG is a Zürich-based advisory firm specialising in structured financial solutions, including fixed-rate bond advisory, for private clients and institutional investors across Europe. With a heritage dating back to 1964, the firm operates with a focus on discretion, long-term client relationships, and disciplined advisory practices.

https://firsttrustofswitzerland.com/