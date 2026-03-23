FedNow at 1,653 Participants: How the Fed’s Payment Rail Is Reshaping US Finance

The Federal Reserve’s FedNow instant payment service launched in July 2023, marking the first new Federal Reserve payment rail in decades. FedNow enables financial institutions to send and receive instant payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, with finality in seconds rather than the hours or days required by ACH transfers. As of early 2025, over 1,000 financial institutions are participants in FedNow, representing a significant expansion from the initial 35 institutions at launch.

FedNow’s growth trajectory,from 35 to 1,000+ participants in 18 months,demonstrates financial institution demand for instant payment capabilities. However, participant count understates the challenge: many FedNow participants are receive-only (they can receive instant payments but not yet send them), and consumer and business awareness of FedNow remains low. Building a payment network requires not just financial institution participation but transaction volume, and FedNow’s transaction volume is still modest relative to ACH and card payment volumes.

FedNow vs. The Clearing House RTP

FedNow is not the first US instant payment rail. The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments (RTP) network launched in 2017 and processed approximately $246 billion in transaction value in 2023. RTP is operated by the large bank consortium that owns The Clearing House, giving it a head start in institutional integration but also raising questions about governance from smaller banks and credit unions.

FedNow’s value proposition to smaller financial institutions is significant: the Federal Reserve is a trusted, neutral operator without large bank ownership conflicts. For the thousands of community banks and credit unions that were slower to adopt RTP because of concerns about large bank control, FedNow offers an alternative instant payment rail with Federal Reserve backing. This has driven higher FedNow adoption among smaller institutions than RTP achieved in its first 18 months.

The competitive relationship between FedNow and RTP creates complexity for businesses and fintech companies integrating instant payments. Supporting both networks maximizes reach but requires dual integration. Payment service providers like Modern Treasury, Dwolla, and Stripe Treasury are building abstraction layers that enable businesses to send instant payments via FedNow or RTP without managing dual network integration directly.

Current FedNow Use Cases

The initial FedNow use cases are concentrated in B2B payment scenarios where speed of settlement has clear business value. Accounts payable acceleration,paying suppliers instantly to capture early payment discounts,is a compelling FedNow use case. Insurance claim payment,delivering claim proceeds instantly to policyholders after claim approval,improves policyholder experience and differentiates insurers. Payroll and gig economy worker payments,paying workers on demand rather than on weekly or biweekly schedules,is another high-value use case.

Earned wage access (EWA) platforms,which allow workers to access earned wages before payday,have been early adopters of instant payment rails. FedNow enables EWA providers to deliver wages to workers instantly, at any hour, without the delays of next-day ACH. Companies like DailyPay, Payactiv, and Branch have integrated instant payment capabilities to improve their worker experience.

Consumer peer-to-peer payments,where FedNow could compete with Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App,are a longer-term opportunity. Zelle, which operates over the existing RTP network and bank direct integration, processed over $800 billion in transactions in 2023. FedNow’s consumer P2P potential is significant if banks build FedNow-powered consumer payment apps, but the user experience and network effects of established P2P apps create substantial barriers to displacement.

FedNow Participant Growth Trajectory

FedNow’s 1,000+ participant institutions in early 2025 represent approximately 15-20% of US depository institutions. The Federal Reserve’s target is broader participation, with eventual coverage of all US financial institutions. The path to universal coverage requires addressing the smallest community banks and credit unions that lack the technical infrastructure to integrate instant payment APIs without significant vendor support.

The Federal Reserve has established a FedNow Service Providers program, certifying third-party technology vendors that can facilitate FedNow integration for smaller institutions. These providers,including core banking system vendors like FIS, Fiserv, and Jack Henry,are building FedNow connectivity into their core banking platforms, enabling their bank and credit union clients to participate without building custom integration. As these core banking system integrations roll out through 2025-2026, FedNow participation is expected to accelerate toward 2,000-3,000 institutions.

Transaction Volume and Growth

FedNow transaction volume in 2024 was modest relative to the size of the US payment market. The Federal Reserve does not publish FedNow transaction data at the same frequency as ACH data, but industry estimates suggest FedNow processed tens of billions in transaction value in 2024,substantial in absolute terms but a small fraction of the $80+ trillion in ACH transactions or the trillions processed on card networks annually.

Transaction volume growth is the critical metric for FedNow’s commercial success. More participants enables more transactions; more transactions creates more value for participants; more value drives more participant adoption. This network effect dynamic means FedNow’s growth will likely be non-linear,slow initially as the participant base builds, then accelerating as a critical mass of financial institutions are connected and businesses can rely on FedNow to reach a large fraction of counterparties.

FedNow’s Role in the US Payment System

FedNow’s long-term significance extends beyond its current transaction volume. By establishing a Federal Reserve-operated instant payment infrastructure, the US is creating the plumbing for future financial services innovation. Account-to-account (A2A) payments,where consumers pay merchants directly from bank accounts, bypassing card networks,are enabled by instant payment rails. If A2A payments achieve significant adoption in the US as they have in markets like India (UPI), the UK (Faster Payments), and Brazil (Pix), FedNow would be a core enabler of that transition.

The card networks,Visa and Mastercard,are watching FedNow adoption carefully. A2A payments via instant rails potentially disintermediate card networks for certain transaction types, eliminating interchange fees that represent a significant portion of card network revenue. Card networks have invested in their own A2A payment products (Visa Direct, Mastercard Send) to compete in the instant payment space. The competitive dynamic between card networks and bank-direct instant payment rails will shape the US payment system for the next decade.

With 1,653 participants already on the network and adoption accelerating through 2025, FedNow has moved past the question of whether instant payments will become mainstream in the United States. The question now is how quickly the remaining institutions will join, and whether the infrastructure buildout can keep pace with the commercial use cases that banks, fintechs, and enterprise customers are lining up to deploy against it.