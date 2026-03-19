Summary Block: Federal health surveillance infrastructure in the United States is contracting, with dozens of CDC databases no longer routinely updated as of early 2026. Private diagnostics companies are filling the gap: HealthTrack operates a nationwide next-morning PCR testing network capable of processing five million samples annually, and in April 2025 partnered with the CDC to launch rapid H5N1 avian influenza testing. Aggregated diagnostic data from thousands of urgent care sites provides real-time pathogen intelligence that increasingly substitutes for weakened federal surveillance.

Dozens of routinely updated CDC databases have gone quiet in recent months, leaving states to track infectious disease activity on their own. A January 2026 analysis found this breakdown in federal health tracking has left the United States more vulnerable to outbreaks and pandemics. A separate assessment from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy concluded that US biodefense capabilities have steadily weakened as biological threats grow more frequent and complex.

For urgent care clinicians, who handle a disproportionate share of acute infectious disease visits, the erosion of this infrastructure makes outbreak response harder. Without reliable data on which pathogens are circulating, providers make treatment decisions with incomplete information. Companies like HealthTrack, whose rapid PCR diagnostics deliver next-morning pathogen identification at national scale, are increasingly filling that gap. As the urgent care industry convenes at Experity’s Urgent Care Connect conference in Nashville on February 23–24, infectious disease preparedness is front of mind.

The Surveillance Gap: What Urgent Care Clinicians Are Losing

The scale of the problem is significant. According to Scientific American, states and medical societies have begun building parallel data systems, or a “shadow CDC,” to preserve public health tracking that federal agencies have stopped maintaining. The CDC’s own 2026 priorities acknowledge the need for improved infectious disease detection and readiness, but the gap between stated priorities and operational capacity continues to widen.

For urgent care operators, weakened surveillance has direct clinical consequences. Without timely national data, clinicians cannot adjust testing protocols, treatment approaches, or staffing to match what is circulating in their region. They are, in effect, responding to outbreaks without a map.

The 2026 Flu Season Showed the System Isn’t Ready

The 2026 season provides a strong case study. Forty-five states reached high or very high flu activity by late December. The CDC estimated the US would see 22 million flu infections, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 deaths by late January. With Influenza A, RSV, and COVID-19 circulating simultaneously, regional labs have been facing extended turnaround times as specimen volumes surge. Clinicians who lack rapid pathogen identification have been defaulting to empiric antibiotic prescribing, a well-documented pattern that fuels antimicrobial resistance without addressing viral illness.

How HealthTrack’s Diagnostics Support Outbreak Response

HealthTrack’s Louisville Facility and Surge Testing at Scale

HealthTrack is a molecular diagnostics company that provides next-morning PCR test results for infectious diseases through a national overnight shipping network. HealthTrack operates a $45.5 million facility at UPS Healthcare Labport in Louisville, Kentucky, which opened in September 2025. The site can process five million samples annually and was engineered for surge capacity, designed to absorb spikes in specimen volume without degrading turnaround times.

The logistics model is straightforward. Specimens collected at urgent care sites anywhere in the country ship via existing UPS routes and be processed overnight, delivering results by morning. CEO Martin Price told Modern Healthcare the business “has scaled faster than we would’ve expected.”

During the 2026 respiratory surge, that capacity is proving relevant as regional laboratories reported strain. A nationwide overnight testing network offers a buffer that localized lab infrastructure cannot match on its own.

From Bird Flu to Respiratory Surges: HealthTrack’s CDC Partnership

In April 2025, HealthTrack partnered with the CDC to launch a rapid PCR test for H5N1 avian influenza, supporting early detection amid outbreaks in dairy cattle and poultry operations. The partnership positioned the company not only as a commercial laboratory but also as part of the public health response infrastructure.

That distinction matters.

Public-private partnerships in infectious disease diagnostics have expanded since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in Frontiers in Public Health. As federal surveillance capacity contracts, private laboratories with national reach and established public health relationships take on greater operational significance.

What Urgent Care Needs from Diagnostics During Outbreaks

Speed, Specificity, and Simplicity

Outbreak-ready diagnostics in urgent care settings require three things. Speed: results must arrive within the treatment decision window. For influenza, antivirals like oseltamivir are most effective within 48 hours of symptom onset. Specificity: pathogen-level identification rather than broad syndromic categories. This enables targeted prescribing instead of empiric antibiotics. Simplicity: specimen collection must be straightforward enough for high-volume settings without specialized training.

As Medical News Bulletin noted in December 2025, HealthTrack’s model—overnight results nationwide, urban, suburban and rural-alike—addresses all three. The company’s approach equips urgent care providers with molecular diagnostics that improve patient outcomes during respiratory season.

Real-Time Pathogen Data When Federal Systems Fall Short

Aggregated diagnostic data from thousands of urgent care sites creates a real-time picture of pathogen circulation, one that increasingly substitutes for weakened federal surveillance. When a laboratory processes millions of respiratory specimens each year, the resulting dataset carries epidemiological value beyond individual patient care.

Knowing the relative prevalence of influenza A subtypes, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 across regions and age groups helps public health officials allocate resources and guide treatment protocols. At a time when federal data streams are unreliable, that intelligence is essential.

The Diagnostic Gap Is a Preparedness Gap

Federal surveillance infrastructure is contracting. The next outbreak will not wait for it to be rebuilt. Urgent care clinicians sit on the front line of outbreak detection, and they need diagnostic tools that deliver pathogen-level answers at the speed clinical decisions require. HealthTrack has the facility to scale, the network to deliver, and experience working with the CDC. The question the urgent care industry faces at Experity this month is whether diagnostics deployment will match the scale of the threat.