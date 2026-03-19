Shiba Inu is pulling back today as altcoins trade in bearish territory, with Solana also recording significant losses following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates at its March meeting. Risk appetite across the crypto market has turned cautious.

Two stories stand out from the noise. Zcash is building a case for a move toward $400 on the back of a major regulatory development, and Remittix has raised over $29.7 million in private funding at $0.13 per token, drawing attention as one of the best crypto to buy now.

Why Zcash Is Eyeing $400

Zcash received a major tailwind in early 2026 when the SEC closed its investigation into ZEC without enforcement, removing one of the biggest overhangs keeping institutional money away. As CoinMarketCap’s ZEC analysis notes, the halving scheduled for February 2028 is a structural supply-side catalyst, and a pending ETF application adds another layer of potential demand.

The price of ZEC is currently trading around $249. The range of $340 to $400 has been identified as the next level of resistance for 2026, according to analysts. The caveat, however, is that there are still at least 10 countries that regulate exchanges for privacy coins, and the development team resigned in January 2026 due to a dispute in governance.

Solana and Shiba Inu React to the Sell-Off

Solana is down 5.73% to $90.27 with a market cap of $51.3 billion and a trading volume of $4.33 billion, up 1.28% on the session. However, the volume resilience indicates that there is active trading. The price decline confirms that large-cap altcoins cannot escape the hawkish Fed environment.

Shiba Inu is trading lower by 4.82% to $0.0000580. The market capitalization is valued at 3.41 billion dollars. The trading volume is valued at 165.38 million dollars, up 18.73%.

SHIB is experiencing high trading volumes without price appreciation. With a market cap above $3 billion, SHIB needs substantial fresh capital to move, capital that is not arriving in the current environment.

Why Remittix Stands Out as the Best Crypto to Buy Now

ZEC’s path to $400 depends on regulatory conditions, governance stability, and market sentiment that no one can fully control. Remittix operates on a different logic entirely. It is priced at $0.13 in the final stage of private funding, targeting the $19 trillion global payments sector with a product already live.

The Remittix wallet has over 100,000 downloads before any centralized exchange listing. The platform supports 40+ cryptocurrencies, converts to 30+ fiat currencies in real time, and sends funds to bank accounts in 30+ countries. Remittix holds the number one pre-launch token ranking on CertiK Skynet with a score of 80.09 and a fully KYC-verified team . Exchange listings on BitMart and LBank are confirmed, with further top-tier CEX announcements expected at launch. A 15% USDT referral reward is claimable every 24 hours.

$0.13 Today, Exchange Price Tomorrow

ZEC’s chase of $400 requires macro cooperation, governance resolution, and institutional access to align. Remittix at $0.13 requires none of those things. The product is live, the security audit is done, and the private funding stage is closing. Investors who wait for the exchange listing pay significantly more.

Click to discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

FAQs

Why is Zcash targeting $400 in 2026?

The SEC closed its Zcash investigation without enforcement in early 2026, removing a major regulatory overhang, and analysts point to the $340 to $400 range as the next resistance zone if market conditions remain supportive.

Why are Solana and Shiba Inu falling today?

Both assets sold off as the Fed held rates with no dovish guidance, with SOL dropping 5.73% to $89.77 and SHIB falling 4.82% as macro pressure hit risk assets across the crypto market.

Is Remittix the best crypto to buy now ahead of its exchange listings?

RTX is priced at $0.13 in the final private funding stage, holds CertiK’s number one pre-launch ranking with a score of 80.09, and has a live iOS wallet with 100,000+ downloads before any CEX listing.