Everything You Need to Know About Esaad Card

The Esaad Card is a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and discounts across the UAE. Designed primarily for Dubai Police employees and partners, it provides access to premium deals in retail, dining, and entertainment. This guide covers everything about the Esaad Card, its features, and how to maximize its perks.

Esaad Card

The Esaad Card in the UAE is a customer loyalty tool enabled by the police of Dubai for its employees and partners. Its features include many discounts and entitlement providers in the retail outlet, restaurant, and service sectors all around the UAE. It is neither a credit card nor a simple rewards program; it is operated for the benefits of eligible people.

Esaad Card Benefits

Here are some of the most prominent benefits of Esaad Card:

Support for Events and Activities: The Esaad Card offers access to numerous events, concerts, and activities throughout the UAE. It means the cardholder gets invitations or discounts on those cultural and entertainment events-a perfect card for an explorer’s thing around town.

Exclusive Discounts: The cardholder enjoys interesting discounts at a variety of retail stores, restaurants, entertainment facilities, and others scattered across UAE. While shopping or dining out, the Esaad Card puts the cardholder in line for tempting deals that help the user save money.

Cooperation with Leading Brands: The Esaad Card has a number of partnerships with major brands all around UAE, including fashion outlets, electronics stores, and service providers-in which they offer exclusive value to cardholders.

Special Offers for Travel and Leisure: It offers discounts on travel-related services such as hotel bookings, car rentals, and airline tickets. This is definitely a definite value card for local travel and international travel, allowing its holder some savings during vacations and leisure activities.

Convenience to Daily Transactions: The Es’ad Card essentially means the user can conduct all transactions and enjoy discounts all at once-one card instead of cash or many loyalty cards. This is a really convenient option for being able to access benefits at numerous participating retailers and service providers.

Reward Points: With every purchase made using the Esaad Card, the cardholder accumulates points in his/her reward system. These points can be redeemed for discounts, special offers, or free services, allowing the cardholder to enjoy complete value from their everyday buying.

Esaad Card Registration

To complete Esaad Card Registration on official website, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the ESAAD Member Registration Page.

Step 2: Fill in the Empty Fields with required data

Step 3: Create Password and then Confirm it.

Step 4: Enter mobile phone number.

Step 5: Click on the preferred language “English” option.

Step 6: Choose the city.

Step 7: Input the address.

Step 8: Input the Emirates ID number.

Step 9: Click on the verification word image.

Step 10: Press on the Submit icon.

Esaad Card Renewal

Esaad Card Renewal is done by going to the workplace or visiting the entity that issued the card and then requesting renewal. It is one of the cards that are issued to a specific category of people in order to obtain many advantages and offers on prices.

Esaad Card Exclusive Offers

To view exclusive Esaad Card offers, Just follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to Esaad Card Offers page.

Step 2: Click on the suitable sector option from the sectors list.

Step 3: Choose the city from the Location list.

Step 4: Enter the discount value data.

Step 5: Choose the required rating of discount.

Step 6: Press on the Search icon.

Step 7: View the suitable discounts.

Esaad Card customer service number

The Esaad Card customer service team in the Emirates can be contacted via the number 901 to ask various questions and inquiries related to the card’s services. The same number can also be used to obtain the technical support that the cardholder needs when using the website or the official application.

Conclusion

The Esaad Card is a valuable loyalty program that offers exclusive benefits and discounts across the UAE. From retail to dining and entertainment, it provides a wide range of perks for eligible members. For more details and updates about the Esaad Card, visit the official Emirates E-Portal, where all related information is available.