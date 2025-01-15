Ethereum Staking Meets Social Impact: Lido Impact Staking Officially Launches for a Better World

Lido Impact Staking (LIS) officially launches on the 15th of January 2025, introducing a ground-breaking approach to sustainable funding for social impact. By leveraging Ethereum staking rewards and Lido middleware, LIS creates lasting change and empowers donors to support meaningful causes.

With LIS, users can stake ETH, stETH, or wstETH and allocate a percentage of staking rewards to social impact projects of their choice. This innovative model allows individuals, organizations, and DAOs to support causes transparently and perpetually, without compromising their original capital.

Another key feature of Lido Impact Staking is its permissionless framework. Any social impact project can register on the platform. By decentralizing and democratizing philanthropy, LIS paves the way for a new era of accessible and sustainable social impact funding.

Rethinking Philanthropy: A Sustainable Model for Impact

Traditional philanthropy often operates like a single-use investment, where donors contribute finite resources, later validated through monitoring and evaluation. Lido Impact Staking (LIS) reimagines this approach by enabling users to stake Ether (ETH/stETH/wstETH) and allocate a percentage of staking rewards to impactful, data-driven causes. This model transforms staking returns into a sustainable funding source for social good, allowing donors to support meaningful change without relinquishing their capital. Blockchain technology enhances transparency and trust in this innovative model of philanthropy.

At launch, LIS supports two high-impact initiatives:

GiveDirectly: Focuses on providing direct cash transfers, enabling individuals in poverty to make independent financial decisions and address their needs.

Treedom: Drives reforestation and carbon removal through sustainable tree cultivation, creating environmental and social benefits.

These initial projects highlight LIS’s potential to provide enduring funding streams for critical causes, reshaping philanthropy through Ethereum staking.

Core Features of Lido Impact Staking

Long-Term Social Impact: By leveraging staking rewards, LIS ensures a consistent stream of funding for social impact initiatives, empowering organizations to plan and execute long-term projects with confidence.

Transparency and Trust: Built on Ethereum, LIS offers unparalleled on-chain transparency, allowing donors to track staking rewards and monitor real-world impact through the LIS dashboard, fostering trust and accountability.

Financial Flexibility: Donors maintain full access to their principal Ethereum holdings (ETH/stETH/wstETH), with the freedom to withdraw or reallocate their funds at any time.

Sustainable Giving: The continuous generation of staking rewards creates a self-sustaining model for philanthropy, maximizing the potential for long-term contributions.

Positive Potential of Ethereum Staking

“We need new financial tools to solve problems that have a new scale. Impact staking changes what it means to be a donor, by not needing them to give away their capital, rather the opportunity cost of some of their staking return,” said Jaydeep Korde, a founder of Lido Impact Staking. “Impact staking is a new open source financial tool that creates impact in the real world for real people.”

About

Impact Staking was initially conceived and developed by the team at Launchnodes after Ethereum became a Proof of Stake blockchain. Launchnodes was formed in April 2020 and supports customers globally to solo stake Ethereum and run their own ETH nodes and infrastructure, without ever having to share their keys or give up custody of their ETH.

The Lido Ecosystem Grants Organization (LEGO) provided a grant to Launchnodes in 2023, enabling the creation of an Impact Staking platform that leverages Lido’s proven, scalable middleware. This resulted in Lido Impact Staking.

The LIS team is now engaged with NGOs, governments, charities, family offices, foundations, and other impact causes and donors—all of whom are excited by the potential of Impact Staking as a new and innovative model for philanthropy and driving maximum positive impact.

