Ethereum Price Review: ETH Is Down 55% Over the Last 6 Months

As of April 4, 2026, Ethereum (ETH) is navigating a complex financial environment that has seen its value decline by approximately 55% over the last half-year. While the network remains the primary hub for decentralized applications and smart contracts, the broader market sentiment has shifted toward caution. This downturn has prompted both institutional and retail participants to re-evaluate their positions, with many now looking for alternative opportunities that offer higher growth potential in a stabilizing market.

Despite the recent price drop, the Ethereum Foundation continues to execute its multi-year vision. The current focus is on the 2026 roadmap, which includes major upgrades like “Glamsterdam” and “Strawmap.” These initiatives aim to solve the blockchain trilemma by improving scalability and security through zero-knowledge technology and increased gas limits. However, the disconnect between technical progress and market price has led to a “wait and see” approach from many long-term holders, as the asset struggles to reclaim its former highs amidst global macroeconomic pressures.

Ethereum (ETH)

As the new quarter begins, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at approximately $2,118 (roughly 8,350 PLN). The project holds a robust market cap of about $254 billion, maintaining its status as a cornerstone of the blockchain sector. However, the asset has faced steady rejection at several key levels. The most immediate resistance zone sits between $2,150 and $2,200. Analysts suggest that a clean break above this range is necessary to signal a true trend reversal. If the bulls fail to turn this area into support, the risk of a deeper correction toward the $1,800 floor remains elevated.

The primary limitation for Ethereum in the current cycle is its massive valuation. Because it already commands such a large share of the market, doubling its price would require an immense influx of new capital—hundreds of billions of dollars. This “liquidity gravity” makes it difficult for ETH to provide the high-velocity returns seen in its early years. Consequently, a growing number of investors are rotating a portion of their capital into newer, lower-cost tokens. They are searching for the “next big crypto move” in protocols that have smaller market caps but higher upside potential as the industry matures.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of the projects currently gaining significant attention as it builds a professional hub for non-custodial capital. The protocol is developing a unique Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending market designed for high efficiency. In this system, lenders receive mtTokens as interest-bearing receipts for providing liquidity to the network. These tokens act as receipts that grow in value over time as the system collects fees from borrowers. For example, a user who supplies USDT or ETH to a pool could see a real yield APY of 12% to 18% based on actual borrowing demand.

The project is also developing a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace to allow for more custom financial agreements. In this model, users can set their own borrow rates and choose between fixed or variable loan types based on their specific needs. To ensure the safety of all participants, the protocol uses a strict 75% LTV (Loan-to-Value) ratio. This means borrowers must provide more value in collateral than the amount they borrow. If the value of the collateral drops below this safety margin, the system triggers an automated liquidation. This mechanism ensures that the protocol stays solvent and that lenders are always protected, even during rapid market swings.

Presale Details and Security Benchmarks

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its community distribution phase. The current price for one MUTM token is exactly $0.04, which represents a 300% increase from its initial starting price of $0.01 in early 2025. The project has already raised over $21.4 million in funding and has surpassed a milestone of 19,200 individual holders. This steady growth indicates a high level of community confidence in the project’s long-term roadmap. The confirmed launch price for the token is set at $0.06, providing a clear target for those entering during the final discount stages.

Security is the top priority for the MUTM development team as they move toward the full market release. The protocol has successfully finished a full manual audit by Halborn Security, a firm famous for checking the most complex financial systems for vulnerabilities. Additionally, it maintains a high safety score from CertiK, which provides real-time monitoring of the smart contracts. To keep the community active and engaged, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard. This board rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus, ensuring that the ecosystem stays vibrant as the distribution phase nears its completion.

V1 Launch and Future Stablecoin Plans

The technical foundation of the project, the V1 protocol, is already live on the testnet. This allows the community to interact with liquidity pools and test the borrowing mechanics in a risk-free environment. The V1 launch was a major turning point, moving the project from a conceptual idea into a working financial tool. Users can currently test features like USDT, ETH, and WBTC pools, helping the team refine the automated liquidator bots that will protect the mainnet. By delivering a working product before the final distribution ends, Mutuum Finance has proven its technical readiness.

Looking forward, the roadmap includes ambitious plans for a native stablecoin. This asset will be minted directly against the collateral held within the protocol, allowing users to unlock spending power without selling their original holdings. To ensure accurate pricing for these transactions, the system relies on decentralized oracles that provide real-time data from across the market. As Phase 7 quickly sells out, the window for early entry is closing fast. For many who feel that Ethereum’s biggest gains are now in the past, the functional utility and hardened security of MUTM represent a primary choice for the 2026–2027 cycle.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance