Short seller Culper Research disclosed a position against ETH arguing the Fusaka upgrade collapsed fee revenue and weakened the economic model.

That ethereum price prediction debate intensifies while ETH trades at $2,150, down over 40% from 2025 highs with no catalyst to reverse. Calculated wallets are directing capital into Pepeto after it separated from every other presale by collecting more than $8 million in committed capital with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Ethereum Price Prediction April 2026: Fusaka Debate and Short Seller Pressure

Culper Research argued the Fusaka upgrade weakened ETH tokenomics by collapsing fee revenues according to CoinDesk. ETH trades at $2,150 with the 200 day moving average far overhead and selling dominating every recovery according to CoinMarketCap. The ethereum price prediction depends on whether institutional flows overcome the short thesis, and the presale entry still open today does not wait for that debate to resolve.

The ETH Outlook and the Presale Outpacing Every Forecast

Pepeto: Constructed for Wallets Done Watching ETH Go Nowhere

Pepeto is constructed for holders who are done watching capital vanish into fees and stalled charts, giving everyday participants access to exchange infrastructure that professional operations typically guard behind closed doors. While ETH waits for the Fusaka debate to settle, Pepeto is attracting capital with more than $8 million raised and the token at $0.000000186.

PepetoSwap executes trades at zero cost so returns stay intact after every position instead of shrinking through charges on each transaction. The risk scorer screens every contract before money enters so capital avoids traps that quietly empty wallets, and the cross chain bridge transfers tokens across networks without fees so holdings arrive whole on the other side.

All three tools operate through one unified exchange layer so there is no jumping between scattered services and no gaps where value leaks. The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin assembled this with a Binance contributor driving development, and SolidProof cleared every contract before the first dollar entered.

With more than $8 million committed, 187% APY staking growing positions passively, and the confirmed Binance listing closing in, Pepeto remains early in its lifecycle before the event that reprices everything. Analysts project 100x once listing activates, and the ethereum price prediction ceiling confirms why capital chose this entry.

While the market offers little direction on ETH, Pepeto delivers something concrete with operational tools and a confirmed listing. The people who built wealth from ETH all made one choice, they moved while entry was open, and that same window sits open right now for wallets willing to act before listing day arrives.

Ethereum Price Prediction for April 2026

ETH trades at $2,150 after Culper Research disclosed a short position targeting the Fusaka impact according to CoinDesk. Key resistance sits at $2,500 and support at $1,950 according to CoinMarketCap.

The ethereum price prediction ranges from $1,800 bearish to $3,500 bullish depending on ETF inflows. Standard Chartered projects $4,300 optimistically but that requires sustained institutional buying that has not appeared. A 65% gain to $3,500 is the realistic ceiling, explaining why wallets chasing returns that reshape everything chose the presale where one listing event delivers more distance than months of ETH grinding.

Conclusion

While institutions recalibrate around the ethereum price prediction and the Fusaka debate, early stage entries with operational products deliver returns that ETH at current levels simply cannot produce. Pepeto stands as the destination every search was pointing toward, pairing proven exchange infrastructure with presale to listing distance that creates wealth.

The wallets that built fortunes from ETH all made one decision, they moved while entry was open, and that same entry exists right now with $8 million on the Pepeto official website proving the tools work and the Binance listing is confirmed. The presale price disappears permanently once listing opens, and missing it while watching ETH debate resistance is the regret this cycle will leave behind.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the safest entry in the ethereum price prediction debate?

ETH sits at $2,150 with resistance at $2,500 and the Fusaka short thesis keeping the ceiling at $3,500 for 2026.

Is ETH a good long term hold at current levels?

ETH offers infrastructure exposure but 65% gains require months of catalysts, returns the presale to listing distance delivers in one event.

Which entry has the strongest growth potential now?

Pepeto offers 100x projections with operational tools and a confirmed listing. The Pepeto official website shows $8 million choosing the ethereum price prediction alternative with the highest ceiling.