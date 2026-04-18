Ethereum Price Drops 52% From ATH as Pepeto Presale Gains Momentum

Morgan Stanley’s BTC ETF pulled in $100 million in its first week. Goldman Sachs filed for its own BTC income fund days later. Additionally, Charles Schwab opened crypto trading to 37 million clients.

The money is moving and it is moving fast. ETH still trades 52% below its all time high of $4,953 at around $2,400. The smartest wallets in the market are not waiting for it to recover. With more than $9 million raised and a Binance listing confirmed, Pepeto keeps showing up on the same screens. These are the screens where investors track the ethereum price.

Wall Street Races to Build Crypto Funds as the Ethereum Price Recovers

Morgan Stanley launched its spot BTC ETF on April 8 at just 0.14% in fees. It hit $100 million in assets within seven days. This was the strongest ETF debut the firm has ever seen. Goldman Sachs filed for a BTC Premium Income ETF on April 14, using covered calls on spot funds. This strategy generates monthly income for holders. Both moves confirm that traditional finance is building permanent positions around crypto. The ETH outlook stands to gain as the same structure extends to altcoin products next. As a result, the capital pipeline from Wall Street has never been wider.

Tokens Reshaping the ETH Outlook for 2026

Pepeto

Serious money across the crypto market is rotating into tokens that come with finished products, not promises. Wall Street launching ETF after ETF proves that finished products win the capital race. The early buyers who spotted this trend positioned themselves while the crowd was still watching from outside. Pepeto already completed a full exchange before the listing. That progress explains why the presale crossed $9 million while the ethereum price stays flat at $2,400.

While firms like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs bring buying access to traditional portfolios, Pepeto solves a different problem: keeping that new money safe once it enters the market. The cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost. This ensures capital flows where it needs to go without losing value in fees. In addition, PepetoSwap runs every trade with zero charges. This means each dollar stays in the position instead of leaking to the exchange.

That kind of working product drew genuine demand from wallets that see the gap between what large caps return and what Pepeto can deliver. The presale passed $9 million at $0.0000001864 per token. Staking sits at 182% APY for early holders. Furthermore, the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to an $11 billion market cap leads the project. The team includes a former Binance expert.

Experienced crypto buyers know the largest multiples always go to the wallets that entered before the crowd found a reason to look. The original PEPE made holders rich who got in early. The ethereum price itself turned $100 into over half a million dollars for day one buyers, all before mainstream attention showed up. That is why capital keeps loading into Pepeto at this stage, cleared by SolidProof across every contract. If the exchange keeps growing after the Binance listing goes live, the presale window will be remembered as the only entry that captured the full return.

Ethereum Price Prediction

ETH trades near $2,400 as of April 18, down 52% from its all time high of $4,953 reached in August 2025. The token gained roughly 5% over the past week. Schwab’s crypto launch and strong ETF inflows lifted sentiment across the board. Ethereum recorded its busiest quarter in history with transactions passing 200 million in Q1 2026. Charles Schwab will list ETH alongside BTC for its 37 million clients.

Resistance sits near $2,500 where selling pressure built in March. A move above that level opens a path toward $2,800 and eventually the $3,000 mark. Support holds near $2,200. Whale accumulation is rising as exchange reserves fall, a pattern that has signaled recovery phases in past cycles. The ethereum price has room to climb. However, even a run to $3,000 equals a 25% gain, which is the kind of return presale holders expect from a single listing event.

Conclusion

Most traders checking the ethereum price today hope to ride ETH from $2,400 back toward $3,000 for a 25% move. But experienced wallets always look for entries where the return sits at multiples, not percentages. That is exactly why the Pepeto presale drew more than $9 million while Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs confirmed the institutional flood into crypto is only starting. Analysts see a 100x outcome the moment the Binance listing opens trading.

The search that brought you here led straight to the answer those early wallets already found. The Pepeto official website shows the presale filling right now. Every wallet that enters before the listing joins the group that found it first while the rest of the market is still searching.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How do Wall Street ETFs affect the ethereum price?

Products from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Schwab bring institutional capital that supports the ETH outlook through lasting demand beyond retail cycles.

What separates Pepeto from other tokens in the market?

A working cross chain bridge and zero fee trading exchange built by the original Pepe cofounder and cleared by SolidProof. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.

Why are wallets buying Pepeto instead of waiting for ETH?

The Binance listing gives presale holders a return the ethereum price cannot deliver from $2,400 even in the best forecast this year.