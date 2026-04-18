Bitcoin Price Tests $76K as Schwab Enters Crypto, Pepeto Hits $9M

Charles Schwab just opened direct BTC and ETH trading to 37 million brokerage clients, and BTC touched $76,000 for the first time since the February crash. Wall Street is no longer standing on the sidelines. Money that sat in index funds now has a direct pathway into crypto, and the wallets that already knew this are getting further ahead every day. With more than $9 million raised in presale and a confirmed Binance listing approaching, Pepeto is becoming one of the names that bitcoin price news readers keep finding in their search results.

Schwab Launches Direct Crypto Trading Amid Bullish Bitcoin Price News

Charles Schwab launched Schwab Crypto this week, giving 37 million brokerage clients direct access to spot BTC and ETH trading. The firm manages $12 trillion in client assets, making it the largest traditional broker to offer crypto. Morgan Stanley’s BTC ETF already attracted $100 million in its opening week, and Goldman Sachs filed for its own BTC income fund days later. Bitcoin price news of this size confirms that traditional finance is building permanent crypto positions, and the biggest wave of new demand has not arrived yet.

Where Capital Moves After the BTC Price Headlines

Pepeto

Major capital across the market keeps flowing into tokens backed by products that already work. Schwab opening crypto to 37 million accounts confirms that real tools attract real money, and the wallets paying attention found Pepeto before the headlines caught up. Pepeto already built the exchange tools that larger names still promise on paper, and that head start explains why more than $9 million in presale capital has moved into the project while bitcoin price news fills every feed.

While Schwab brings trading access to traditional clients, Pepeto fills a gap those platforms leave open: direct protection for the money inside every trade. PepetoSwap handles zero fee trades across tokens so nothing leaks to exchange costs, and the risk scorer checks every contract before a purchase clears so capital never lands on a scam. That kind of built in safety pulled serious demand from wallets that want every dollar working instead of sitting exposed.

The presale already crossed $9 million at a token price of $0.0000001864, staking returns sit at 182% APY for holders who entered early, and a former Binance expert on the dev team confirms the team knows what a listing requires. Every contract passed the SolidProof audit while the broader market still watches from the outside.

Experienced bitcoin price news readers know that the biggest gains always show up for buyers who entered before the wider market paid attention. Early holders of BTC and the original PEPE gained from that same pattern, long before mainstream coverage arrived. That is why growing numbers of wallets are watching Pepeto right now, built by the same cofounder who created the original Pepe coin. If the platform keeps expanding after the Binance listing launches, the presale stage will be the only window that delivered the full return.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

BTC trades near $76,500 as of April 18 after touching $76,000 earlier this week, its highest level since the February crash to $60,000. Spot BTC ETFs posted $1.1 billion in weekly inflows, the strongest number in four months, with BlackRock’s IBIT pulling in $871 million alone. Whale wallets holding 1,000 or more BTC grew to 2,140 and added 270,000 coins in the past 30 days, the biggest monthly accumulation since 2013.

Resistance sits at $76,000 where the mid March rally rolled over. A clean break above that level targets the $80,000 to $80,600 zone. The 200 day moving average rests near $87,500, and Changelly projects an average BTC price of $92,261 for 2026 with a possible high of $101,293. Support holds at $74,000. The bitcoin price news cycle points higher, but the math from $76,500 limits the upside to roughly 35% even in the best case for this year.

Conclusion

Plenty of traders follow bitcoin price news hoping to catch a 15% to 20% swing from BTC at $76,500. But the wallets that build real wealth look for entries where the return still sits at multiples, not percentages. That is why the Pepeto presale keeps pulling in capital past $9 million while Schwab confirms the biggest flood of new money is coming. Analysts project a 100x return once the Binance listing goes live. The presale stages fill while you read this, and the Pepeto official website shows every dollar moving in before the entry price disappears. Getting in now means being on the side that collects what the listing delivers, and missing it could be the worst decision of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why does Schwab launching crypto affect bitcoin price news?

Schwab gives 37 million clients direct BTC access, adding lasting buying pressure that confirms traditional finance is moving capital in permanently.

What makes Pepeto stand out among presale tokens?

A live exchange with zero fee trades and a contract risk scorer, all cleared by SolidProof. The Pepeto official website shows full details.

Is Pepeto worth entering before the listing?

More than $9 million raised confirms wallets expect the Binance listing to deliver the kind of return bitcoin price news alone cannot match.