ETH is back above $2,150 after BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulled $212 million in four sessions. But Culper Research has taken a bearish position, warning the network could face a death spiral from weakening fees. ETH rarely moves in isolation and tends to shadow the broader liquidity cycle. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is the exchange that earns from both the bulls and the short sellers because every hedge, every repositioning, and every exit is a trade that PepetoSwap captures on three chains.

Ethereum Price Rallies 20% on BlackRock Staked ETF as Culper Research Shorts the Network

BlackRock launched the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF on March 12, pulling $212 million in four sessions, according to Crypto.com. Culper Research bet against Ethereum’s economic model, arguing that lower fees weaken validator incentives, according to CoinDesk. The SEC confirmed staking rewards are not securities. ETH is caught between institutional demand and structural short pressure, and the projects that depend on ETH appreciation face risk from both directions. Exchange infrastructure does not depend on any single asset’s direction, and the presale that builds that infrastructure earns from both outcomes while the debate continues.

Ethereum Price and the Exchange That Earns From Every Trade on Three Chains

Pepeto

When a respected short seller bets against Ethereum, traders scramble to hedge and reposition, and every one of those actions is a trade. Pepeto captures them all. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap handles trades with zero fees so your capital stays whole, the cross chain bridge connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your money goes near dangerous tokens. Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while BlackRock sends $212 million and Culper bets against the chain, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project that earns from every market condition.

Strength or weakness in the ethereum price can shift quickly around catalysts, but exchange infrastructure earns from the volume that both sides create. The people watching the ethereum price chart while debating Culper’s thesis will wish they had entered this presale while the entry was still open. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it.

The wallets inside will make the money. The people who move now will have the positions the rest of the market spends this cycle wishing they had found during the fear.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Live Targets and Levels

The ethereum price trades at $2,150 with a $233 billion market cap, up 20% since BlackRock’s staked ETF launched. Standard Chartered targets $4,000 for year end while the SEC ruling removes the biggest barriers, according to LiteFinance. Support at $1,950, resistance at $2,300. ETH dominance at 10.4% is the lowest in years. Cumulative ETH ETF inflows reached $11.79 billion. But Culper’s short position shows the ethereum price faces structural risks, and even a recovery to $4,800 is roughly 2.3x over quarters. Pepeto offers presale to listing math in weeks because exchange infrastructure earns from every condition ETH creates.

Ethereum Price: The Shorts and the Bulls Both Create Volume and Pepeto Captures It All

ETH will keep moving between BlackRock’s billions and Culper’s short. But exchange infrastructure earns from both sides. Pepeto is building that exchange on three chains. The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that see this are entering right now. The listing will close this window.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto while the ETH debate plays out are the positions that earn from every outcome.

FAQ

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Targets reach $4,000 with BlackRock’s staked ETF at $212 million, though Culper Research has taken a bearish position against the network.

How does the ethereum price affect Pepeto?

Pepeto’s exchange earns from every trade regardless of direction, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto a better entry than ETH at $2,038?

The ethereum price offers 2x to the peak with short seller risk. Pepeto offers exchange infrastructure earning from both sides of that trade.