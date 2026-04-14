ETH just outpaced BTC as Ethereum on chain activity jumped 41% in a single week. Spot ETF flows finally split in the same direction as the price for the first time in months. Ethereum News Shows ETH Outpacing BTC has become a major topic. The data tells traders that the second largest token is waking up. Furthermore, the capital shifting into ETH proves larger hands are positioning for the next leg. Pepeto has a live exchange with zero fee swaps and a cross chain bridge. It is built by the visionary who shaped original Pepe to $11 billion. Notably, above $8.8 million was raised before a confirmed Binance listing.

Ethereum News Turns Bullish as ETH Activity Surges 41% and ETF Flows Reverse

ETH outpaced BTC last week as Ethereum transactions jumped 41%. Spot ETF inflows pointed in the same direction as the price for the first time in months, according to CoinDesk and CoinGecko. Bearish shorts lost $430 million as ETH jumped 7% in one session. The ethereum news confirms that institutional and on chain demand are aligning. Transitioning to products, the projects that already built their products during the downturn are first to benefit. This will happen when that capital starts looking for earlier entries.

ETH Recovery and the Presale Already Positioned for What Comes Next

Pepeto

The 41% activity spike confirms what the market has been building toward. ETH is recovering and the capital following it will hunt for entries with more distance between price and ceiling. Pepeto answers that because the exchange already shipped and the Binance listing is confirmed.

Pepeto has already collected above $8.8 million and delivered growing presale stages. This pace has been driven entirely by a product that went live before the listing opened. Unlike entries that sell a roadmap instead of a working tool, holders can access PepetoSwap and the cross chain bridge today. As a result, they can trade without paying a single fee.

The 184% APY staking is active, pulling tokens out of immediate selling pressure and aligning early wallets with the listing outcome. When tokens are staked, they leave the available supply. Therefore, the wallets that entered first carry even less selling risk once Binance opens trading.

If the ethereum news keeps drawing fresh capital into the market, projects positioned at the intersection of meme energy and real exchange tools stand to gain the most. Pepeto is exactly that kind of project. It is running a full exchange built by the visionary who shaped original Pepe to $11 billion. Importantly, the project serves a community that now numbers in the millions.

At this stage the price still reflects presale conditions, not full market exposure. At $0.000000186 the entry looks deeply discounted, and that is exactly why above $8.8 million raised during heavy fear confirms that informed wallets see what the listing will reprice. Those early ETH holders turned small entries into generational wealth and now wish they committed more. Likewise, the same setup is forming around Pepeto right now. For anyone following the ethereum news and wanting the entry that delivers what large caps take years to match, Pepeto is where the second chance sits before the listing confirms it.

Ethereum News Price Outlook

ETH trades near $2,362 with an $84 billion cap and a 41% activity jump last week according to CoinDesk. Bearish shorts lost $430 million as the token surged 7% in one session. Resistance sits at $2,400 and support holds near $2,000. The ethereum news confirms ETF flows are reversing, and analysts target $3,000 to $3,500 if the activity trend sustains through Q2. From $2,362 even the bull case delivers roughly a 60% gain over months. The data points to a real recovery forming. However, from an $84 billion cap the percentage math that changes a portfolio takes quarters to arrive. This is compared to what a presale to listing event delivers in one move for wallets at the floor.

Conclusion

Those early ETH holders who entered below $10 turned few thousand dollar entries into generational wealth and now wish they bought more. The same setup is forming around Pepeto with a working exchange and a SolidProof audit. There is also a confirmed Binance listing approaching. The ethereum news shows ETH recovering, but the wallets buying Pepeto right now are the ones positioned for the biggest returns when the listing arrives.

Above $8.8 million raised through the Pepeto official website while fear held the market down proves the pattern is forming again. Entering right now is how the same wealth ETH early holders built gets created once more. The market will keep tracking $2,400 resistance while presale holders discover what their entry delivered on listing day.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What ethereum news matters most this week?

ETH outpaced BTC with a 41% activity jump and ETF flow reversal, but the ethereum news points to earlier entries for the largest returns while Pepeto at presale pricing offers that gap.

Why are ETH holders watching Pepeto?

Pepeto runs a live exchange with zero fee trading and a cross chain bridge verified by SolidProof, with above $8.8 million raised confirming real wallets chose the entry before the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto worth entering during this ethereum news cycle?

Early holders on the Pepeto official website enter at the lowest price this project will ever carry, and the Binance listing permanently removes this floor when it opens.