Ethereum News: Pepeto Tops $9.13M as ETH Outruns BTC

Ethereum news this week tells a simple story. ETH is outrunning Bitcoin on ETF flows, network transactions are up 41 percent, and the rotation out of BTC dominance looks structural rather than a one week blip. The same wallets that caught this rotation early are already positioned in Pepeto presale, which just crossed $9.13 million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing. Here is what the Ethereum news means and why whale capital is flowing toward a presale while ETH grinds.

Ethereum ETF Flows Hit $187M As Transactions Climb 41 Percent

Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin this week in a way the last six months did not suggest. CoinDesk reports spot ETH ETFs pulled in $187 million in weekly inflows, outpacing Bitcoin ETF flows for the first stretch of 2026 as institutions reposition. Artemis data shows Ethereum daily transactions climbed 41 percent over the last two weeks to 3.6 million a day, the highest print since the 2024 bull cycle. The read is that capital is quietly rotating back into ETH and its ecosystem as Bitcoin stalls at the $75k ceiling.

Top Crypto Picks As The Ethereum News Rotation Builds

Pepeto Catches The Rotation Before Price Discovery

Ethereum news that matters has always been about capital rotation, and the wallets reading that rotation correctly are the ones that finish the cycle in the green. Pepeto is built for exactly this moment, giving holders the infrastructure to move with the rotation instead of chasing it after the fact.

A cross chain bridge links Ethereum, BNB, and Solana liquidity under one interface so capital can follow the flow between chains without paying a gas tax. The PepetoAI risk scorer grades each position from entry through exit, turning a busy on chain picture into a clear read every holder can act on before the crowd catches up.

The contract cleared a full SolidProof audit before fundraising opened, and a former Binance engineer steers the dev team toward the confirmed listing. Pepeto is priced at $0.0000001685 with the raise above $9.13 million, and a $25K position staked at 182% APY earns $45,500 a year while the float keeps tightening into listing day.

Coverage of the presale charts a 100x move from here to where the builder behind the original Pepe coin took it last cycle, and that climb arrives this time with infrastructure the first version never carried. Stages close faster round after round, the shape mirrors the setups sharp wallets rode into last cycle winners, and PepetoSwap is handling live volume so the token reaches its debut with real product history. The entry closes when the listing opens, and everyone who arrives after pays whatever price early wallets decide to sell at.

Cardano Holds $0.26 While ADA Trades 91 Percent Below ATH

Cardano trades near $0.2588 with a $9 billion valuation, backed by peer reviewed upgrades and a steady proof of stake model. The catch is ADA sits 91 percent below its $3.09 all time high, and a 3x from here gets it to $0.75, a meaningful number but small compared to what a presale entry returns in one listing event. The technicals look cleaner than last quarter, but size caps what Cardano can print in this cycle.

Chainlink Reclaims $9.50 On Institutional Demand

Chainlink broke above $9.50 on April 16 with a 7.63 percent daily move. CCIP now routes $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume, a JPMorgan settlement pilot is live, and the Bitwise LINK ETF opened access for retirement accounts. The fundamentals are the strongest in Chainlink’s history, yet at a $6.97 billion cap a 3x back to former highs is the realistic path. Real returns, but short of what a presale captures between entry and listing.

The Final Take

Ethereum news is genuinely constructive with $187 million in ETF flows and a 41 percent jump in daily transactions. That is real structural demand lifting every quality token on the ETH stack. But portfolio flipping returns come from presale entries, not from waiting on ETH to grind back to old highs. Pepeto combines a former Binance expert, an active exchange, and a confirmed Binance listing into the rare setup this market prints once a cycle, and the same wallets that bought ETH at double digit prices are positioned in the presale because they know how to read these windows.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest Ethereum news driving the market?

Spot ETH ETFs pulled in $187 million in weekly inflows and daily transactions climbed 41 percent to 3.6 million, signaling structural rotation out of BTC dominance into the Ethereum ecosystem.

Can Ethereum break above $2,400 this cycle?

ETF flows and transaction growth support an extended move, but the quickest returns still come from presale entries that capture the price discovery gap large caps cannot replicate.

Why is Pepeto pulling whale capital during the Ethereum rotation?

Pepeto offers an audited contract, a former Binance veteran on the dev team, live trading on PepetoSwap, plus the Binance debut locked in at entry pricing.