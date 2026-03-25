The ethereum news continues to test the patience of holders, with ETH trading within a tight range despite a flurry of fundamental updates. As of today, ETH trades near $2,050, representing a modest recovery from recent lows. While the broader market searches for direction, Pepeto sits at presale pricing with exchange tools on the Ethereum blockchain, more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert driving the Binance listing. Recent data indicate Bitmine loaded $11 billion in ETH during the dip, and the SEC classified 16 tokens as commodities. The ethereum news creates a tense atmosphere where a breakout is forming, and the wallets positioned in Pepeto before that breakout will profit the most.

Ethereum News: Bitmine Discloses $11 Billion in ETH Holdings During the Recovery

Bitmine disclosed total holdings of $11 billion on March 23, including 4.66 million ETH, according to CoinDesk. Chairman Tom Lee said ETH outperformed equities by 2,450 basis points since the Iran war started. Chainwireconfirmed Bitmine bought 65,341 ETH last week alone. The ethereum news confirms institutional conviction is growing, and the presale entries positioned before capital rotates will profit the most.

Ethereum News and the Exchange Presale That Offers What the Recovery Cannot

Pepeto

While large caps struggle to generate returns despite good news, capital often rotates into exchange presales that promise to solve problems now rather than over years. Investors, fatigued by the slow recovery, are increasingly looking at Pepeto as the entry that delivers what the ethereum news alone cannot. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so capital stops bleeding on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. The wallets entering Pepeto are not casual buyers.

They verified the audit, checked the team, and confirmed the exchange tools work before committing a single dollar. That level of demand during a market correction tells you what these experienced holders expect from the Binance listing. The presale data reflects significant demand: more than $8 million raised from wallets that checked every detail before committing. With staking at 193% APY compounding daily, early holders grow positions before the listing even arrives.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be this cycle’s success stories. For those looking to diversify away from the slow ETH recovery, Pepeto offers the alternative anchored to the Ethereum blockchain with exchange tools running today.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,800 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to CoinDesk. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC. BTC targets $100,000, roughly 40% from here over months. BTC is reliable, but 40% will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA trades at $0.26 with the SEC confirming commodity status and the Van Rossem fork approaching, according to CoinMarketCap. Even $0.42 is 60%. ADA is building, but 60% over months will not change a financial situation. Pepeto’s listing compresses 150x into one event while ADA needs quarters.

Ethereum News Confirms the Recovery But Pepeto’s Listing Delivers Faster

The the ETH headlines is bullish with Bitmine loading $11 billion and the Glamsterdam upgrade approaching. BTC will climb. ADA will recover. Neither delivers 150x. Pepeto needs one listing, and the wallets inside will be the people everyone reads about. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and every day is one day closer to the listing erasing this price forever.

Enter the entry the the latest ETH developments is building toward at the official website of Pepeto

FAQs

What is the biggest ethereum news this week?

Bitmine disclosed 4.66 million ETH worth $11 billion. Tom Lee said ETH outperformed equities by 2,450 basis points since the Iran war started.

How does the ethereum news impact presale entries like Pepeto?

Institutional ETH buying confirms the recovery. Capital rotates from large caps into presales. The Pepeto official website gives access before that rotation makes the price explode.

Is Pepeto a better entry than ETH right now?

ETH at $2,050 targets 2x over months. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into days.