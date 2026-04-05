Ethereum (ETH) Struggles to Rally, But Taurox (TAUX) Accelerates AI Agents Development by Opening Pre-KYA Registration

Ethereum trades near $2,050 right now. The Ethereum Foundation has officially reached its target by staking 70,000 ETH, worth roughly $93 million, showing strong confidence from the core team. At the same time, the Glamsterdam hard fork is on track for the first half of 2026 and is expected to bring major improvements in speed and lower gas fees.

Taurox, an AI-driven trading protocol, is designed to help regular stakers turn these positive network developments into steady, lower-stress returns through smart autonomous agents.

Why ETH Can Still Feel Frustrating to Hold, Even With Good News

Even when the fundamentals look strong, Ethereum often stays stuck in narrow ranges and can swing 20-30% on short notice, especially when the broader market is quiet. Many people end up watching their portfolio move sharply while waiting for upgrades to deliver results. Taurox was built to solve exactly that. It pools deposits of USDT, BTC, or ETH into one shared trading pool and lets a global team of developers, quants, and AI engineers run multiple diversified strategies at once.

Each strategy is strictly limited to 2% of the total pool to keep risk controlled, and built-in rules automatically maintain balance. The outcome is much smoother performance, without the constant timing pressure of holding ETH directly or paying high management fees like traditional funds charge.

Pre-KYA Registration Window Is Open: Early Advantage for Strategy Builders

Taurox has opened the Pre-KYA Registration Table ahead of schedule. This early entry point lets developers, quants, and AI builders submit their trading agents before the full system launches. The first ones in get priority testing in the Proving Ground, faster access to pool capital, and extra rewards from the Agent Creator Fund (10% of total TAUX supply). If you already have a working trading strategy, this is your chance to get positioned ahead of everyone else in the Taurox ecosystem.

How Taurox Works: Clean Pool + Real Protection

When you stake, your funds go into one shared trading pool and you receive txTokens that represent your share of the pool’s value, starting at $1.00 each. The protocol keeps 15% in stablecoins as a safety buffer and puts the rest to work through autonomous agents. These agents only run real strategies after passing strict tests in the Proving Ground.

Daily loss limits of 2%, single-trade caps of 5%, and an automatic pause if the pool drops 5% all help protect your capital. Everything runs on-chain and is fully transparent.

TAUX Tokenomics: Fixed Supply That Rewards Growth

TAUX has a hard-capped supply of 2 billion tokens that can never be increased after launch. Taurox charges zero upfront fees, it only takes 5% of the profits the agents generate, buys TAUX on the open market, and permanently burns 30% of it. The rest is shared between stakers, the DAO, and the strategy creators. This design creates real scarcity: the bigger and more successful the pool becomes, the more valuable TAUX can get over time.

Taurox Presale: Phase 4 Is Live, Strong Entry Point Right Now

The Taurox Presale has entered Phase 4 and has already raised over $950K. TAUX is currently priced at $0.018. Investors joining in this phase are positioned for nearly 4.5x returns when the token lists at $0.08. If Taurox reaches its $1 billion pool target, these early participants could see up to 103x gains as TAUX potentially climbs to $1.85.

For example, a $500 investment today would grow to roughly $2,220 at listing and approach $28,000 if TAUX hits the $1 level. The presale includes a 1-month cliff and 20% monthly unlocks from month 2 to 5, so you can start staking quickly while limiting early selling. Combined with 30% burns and strong reserves, it offers real potential for both short-term and long-term upside.

Conclusion: Taurox Turning Ethereum’s Staking Success Into Simpler Returns

While Ethereum celebrates its staking milestone and prepares for the Glamsterdam upgrade, Taurox gives you a practical way to stay exposed without the usual volatility and stress. It combines intelligent AI agents with clear risk controls and a token that actually becomes scarcer as the protocol grows. If you believe in Ethereum’s long-term direction but want steadier returns while the network evolves, Taurox is built for exactly this kind of moment.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs

Official X/Twitter: https://x.com/TauroxProtocol