Subhani Shaik, who developed an error handling system that is not found in common industry products, explains why cloud platforms accelerate business, but without a well-thought-out data architecture, speed turns into risk, from global corporations to international humanitarian systems.

Salesforce reports that 84% of tech leaders believe AI and analytics success requires large-scale data architecture restructuring. A company’s ability to extract business value depends on its infrastructure. This is a strategic foundation for business growth, innovation, and sustainability in the cloud and AI era, not just an IT task. For instance, in large corporations with siloed systems (CRM, ERP, etc.), AI implementation often fails due to inconsistent, duplicated, or incomplete data, leading to inaccurate strategic decisions. Therefore, data architecture is now a strategic management function.

Who works with such complex systems is Subhani Shaik, IT Manager with more than 18 years of international experience in the field of cloud transformations, Master Data Management, and strategic analytics. Today, he holds the position at Google Cloud, where he creates the architecture of the analytical infrastructure that supports the centralized planning of more than 40,000 people on programs. Due to his specialized work on data analytics, he is awarded with a membership of reputable organizations and a jury participant of the high-level industry event.

His professional focus is on architecture that can withstand scale, complexity, and managerial responsibility. This is an interview with him about what the data architecture of 2026 looks like in practice – why AI does not work without architectural discipline and how data architecture can affect billions of dollars in budgets.

– Subhani, today most tech executives are talking about the need to rebuild the data architecture, and have already invested millions in clouds and AI. There is a feeling that the problem is not in technology, but in the foundation. Do you see in your practice that companies start their transformation from the wrong place?

– Yes, that’s right. Most organizations start with tools – they choose a cloud platform, implement AI solutions, and hire data scientists. But if the underlying data architecture is fragmented, these investments are not disclosed. Over the years, at Accenture, Deloitte, and now at Google Cloud, I have seen a recurring pattern: CRM and ERP were developed separately, master data was not synchronized, and metadata was not centralized. In such an environment, AI makes predictions based on incompatible datasets. That’s why I always start by unifying metadata and Master Data Management. Without this, it is impossible to create a sustainable architecture.

– You played a pivotal role in the large-scale CRM transformation through Deloitte at Google Cloud, a division that has seen explosive growth-surging by more than 30% year-over-year. This improved the quality of customer service and quote to contract turnaround by around 20 – 40% affecting the company accordingly. Could you elaborate on the technical innovations you led to support such a rapidly scaling ecosystem?

– Revenue growth is always a complex of factors, but architecture creates the infrastructure for scaling. As part of the legacy Salesforce CRM migration, I led the unification of data and the elimination of fragmentation of pipeline information. Before the transformation, there were gaps between sales systems, financial indicators, and analytics. We have created a unified architecture that ensures data consistency. This allowed management to see the real picture of forecasts and scale sales without loss of manageability. Architecture does not directly generate revenue, but it does enable sustainable growth.

– Currently working at Google Cloud, you are responsible for centralized analytics impacting 40,000+ employees and 4000+ people managers. It is no longer just an IT system, but a management infrastructure. How did you solve the problem of the centralization of such a large system?

– If the data is scattered, the budgeting process becomes a manual process, and verification takes weeks. We have provided centralized analytics for drawing up strategic plans for resource allocation across product development, engineering programs. We have built a single analytical platform from the scratch for resource allocation and headcount planning across multiple teams. It has become the “source of truth” for more than 4,000 managers. This work has reduced the managerial time by 40% and eliminated the fragmentation of reporting. Across tens of thousands of employees, this has a direct impact on operational efficiency.

– In the context of global transformations, you developed the Autonomous Semantic Harmonization Framework (ASHF) along with its proprietary Hub-and-Spoke Metadata Architecture – a proprietary model used to synchronize complex CRM and ERP environments. Based on your experience with these massive ecosystems, at what point does it become clear that standard integration tools are no longer sufficient for a company’s needs?

– Standard tools fail the moment a system’s complexity outpaces its ability to speak the same language. In large-scale organizations, CRM, ERP, and analytical platforms evolve independently over years, resulting in fundamentally incompatible data structures. Traditional migration methods often force a choice between a temporary shutdown of operations or the high risk of data drift – a catastrophic misalignment of record integrity.

My Hub-and-Spoke Architecture resolves this through a sophisticated, isolated transformation layer. This layer acts as a continuous engine, translating legacy data into the future state using complex conversion rules defined by M&A stakeholders. By decoupling the legacy data from the target environment, we allow for asynchronous validation without disrupting live operations.

To ensure execution, I developed a Robust Migration Runbook that meticulously sequences this entire transformation. This orchestration allows for a seamless transition with zero data loss and zero risk of data corruption. This is especially critical in M&A projects, where “Day 1 Readiness” means a multi-billion dollar entity must function with total data synchronicity from the very first minute of the merger.

– Many commercial ETL tools and native loaders already exist on the market. Salesforce has a Data Loader, NetSuite has Import tools. What exactly was missing in standard migration products that pushed you to design your own Isolated Transformation Layer?

– Standard ETL tools are designed for what I call “single-event migrations”. They assume a linear, transactional business logic and relatively compatible schemas. The real problem begins when you move from legacy on-premise systems to modern cloud ecosystems like Salesforce, NetSuite, or Informatica MDM. That’s where the “incompatibility gap” appears. Commercial loaders work in a flat-schema mode. If a record fails, you either stop the process or manually reprocess it. That is not acceptable in high-stakes environments.

What I introduced was an Isolated Transformation Layer – a decoupled staging environment where source data remains pristine. Transformations happen separately, not directly against the live target system. On top of that, I designed an asynchronous error-handling brain. This means failed records can be triaged in real time without halting business continuity. It also enables a Total Rollback Strategy, which most standard industry tools simply do not support at enterprise scale. In one of the non-profit transformations, this approach solved a unique use case: mapping linear corporate CRM objects to non-linear humanitarian entities. That solution has since evolved into a sectoral blueprint used by solution integrators to migrate large organizations from unsupported legacy systems into scalable cloud ecosystems. What matters is not the migration itself – it is the guarantee of zero data loss and operational continuity.

– You mentioned Day 1 Readiness in the context of mergers and acquisitions – arguably the most volatile period for any IT infrastructure. When two global organizations merge, where does the data architecture typically fail, and how does your approach prevent that collapse?

– The architecture almost always breaks at the Master Data friction point. When companies merge, you aren’t just combining servers; you are colliding fundamentally different business logics. Each entity has its own proprietary model for customers, complex contracts, and financial records. Without precise orchestration, these models clash, leading to data entropy – where the systems become functionally unusable.

To solve this, I developed and implemented a strictly consistent migration hierarchy within my Master Data Migration Runbook as part of Autonomous Semantic Harmonization Framework (ASHF). This framework dictates a rigorous technical sequence: we first stabilize the foundational reference data, followed by the core master data entities, and only then do we layer in the high-volume transactional data. By enforcing this specific architectural dependency, we eliminate the risk of orphan records or corrupted financial histories.

What makes this approach reliable is that it has been validated at scale across very different environments for our clients. It has been used to support large scale data migration for global CRM and ERP systems mergers in large cloud organizations like HPE, and to govern data consolidation during multi-billion-dollar mergers where financial data must remain audit-ready, and to manage operational data ecosystems spanning millions of data entities – where even a small inconsistency can cascade into systemic failure.

For data migration programs we implement for clients like Compassion International, this type of architecture supported systems handling over 2.6 million active records across distributed environments, while ensuring continuity during transformation. In Cloud ERP migration projects for clients like Clarivate analytics, it enables organizations to maintain structurally sound financial data, both master and transactional post migration is done in the future state. Because of this level of reliability, the framework moved beyond individual projects – it was incorporated into consulting methodologies and even used in Request for Proposal processes for Fortune 500 clients as a proven approach to large-scale transformation. This is what ultimately ensures Total Technical Readiness on Day 1. It transforms a high-risk IT event into a controlled, deterministic process where the combined company is operational and data-consistent from the very first minute.

– In M&A, mistakes mean reputation and financial risks; in banking, they cause direct losses. You upgraded a financial institution’s master data ecosystem without downtime, boosting the loan customer base by 30%. How does architecture drive growth in sensitive sectors?

– In the banking environment, a holistic customer profile, Customer 360, is of key importance. Before the upgrade, customer data was distributed across multiple systems. This led to duplicate records and limited transparency of the credit history. We have built a centralized master data platform, eliminating gaps between the systems. This improved lending processes, increased the accuracy of risk assessment, and accelerated decision-making. But the most important condition was zero downtime. The banking system cannot stop lending, so the continued upgrade of Master data management and its integration with CRM platforms were designed in stages with fallback and rollback mechanisms. The growth of the customer base resulted from improved data quality and processing speed.

– You are recognized by the international community as a Fellow member of the Hackathon Raptors. Recently, you were invited to the Expert Board of the AITEX Summit, where projects are evaluated not only for technical quality but for real-world impact and scalability. From your perspective as a judge, what distinguishes solutions that are architecturally strong from those that only work in theory?

– What stands out immediately is whether the solution can survive outside of a controlled environment. Many projects demonstrate strong technical ideas, but they are designed for ideal conditions – clean data, stable inputs, no legacy constraints. In reality, enterprise environments are the opposite: fragmented systems, inconsistent data, and constant change.

Architecturally strong solutions are built with that complexity in mind. They assume failure scenarios, they handle data inconsistencies, and they are designed to scale across different systems and use cases. As a judge, I look at whether the solution can maintain data integrity, whether it has a clear model for handling errors, and whether it can evolve without breaking existing processes. That’s the difference between a prototype and a system that can actually be deployed in production.

– As a jury, you can see the general state of the industry even better. Stripping away the specific metrics for a moment, what is the core architectural philosophy that has guided your career, especially given the unprecedented volatility and the rapid integration of AI in today’s global market?

– My fundamental principle is to architect for systemic complexity rather than immediate utility. We are currently in a market shift where many organizations mistakenly believe that AI or Cloud migration alone will solve their problems. In reality, these technologies only accelerate existing structural flaws.

My approach is rooted in Architectural Governance: a rigorous framework of centralized metadata, a managed Master Data model, and a strictly sequenced migration hierarchy. I believe that an extraordinary system must be future-proof – it must maintain its integrity and transparency even when scaling, integrating new acquisitions, and navigating evolving global regulations simultaneously.

In an era of automated chaos, architectural discipline is no longer just a technical requirement; it is a definitive competitive advantage. By building systems that prioritize long-term structural health over short-term patches, I ensure that an organization’s digital foundation remains a strategic asset, regardless of the scale or the speed of technological change.