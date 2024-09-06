Entegris Welcomes Mary Puma to its Board of Directors

Entegris has welcomed Mary Puma to its Board of Directors.

Takeaway Points

Entegris has welcomed Mary Puma to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Puma served as president and chief executive officer of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. from January 2002 until May 2023.

On Aug. 7, 2024, Entegris, Inc. announced it has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Onsemi.

Entegris Appoints Mary Puma to Board of Directors

Entegris, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, said on Thursday that it has appointed Mary Puma to its board of directors. Ms. Puma previously served as the president and chief executive officer of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. The appointment brings the total number of Entegris board members to eight.

Bertrand Loy, chair of the board, president, and chief executive officer of Entegris, said “We are delighted to welcome Mary to the Entegris board. For years, Mary served as a well-respected leader of a company developing solutions and applications critical to the semiconductor manufacturing process. I am confident that her breadth of leadership experience and in-depth knowledge of the semiconductor industry will make her a valuable member of our board. We look forward to working with Mary and to leveraging her deep industry insight to achieve the company’s growth and innovation objectives.”

About Ms. Puma

Entegris said that Ms. Puma served as president and chief executive officer of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. from January 2002 until May 2023, having served as Axcelis’ president and chief operating officer from May 2000 until January 2002. From 1996 until 2000, Ms. Puma served in several management roles at Eaton Corporation. Prior to joining Eaton, Ms. Puma spent 15 years in various marketing and general management positions for General Electric Company. Ms. Puma currently serves on the board of directors of Ciena Corporation, SMART Global Holdings, Inc., and Allegro Microsystems, Inc. She is also the chairperson of the board of SEMI, a global association providing industry stewardship and promoting the interests of the global electronics supply chain. Previously, Ms. Puma served on the board of directors of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. and Nordson Corporation.

Entegris Enters into Long-term Supply Agreement with ONSEMI

On Aug. 7, 2024, Entegris, Inc. announced it has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Onsemi, a leading manufacturer of advanced energy-efficient power semiconductors. Under the terms of the agreement, Entegris will provide onsemi a broad range of co-optimized chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) solutions for silicon carbide (SiC) applications.

Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris, said in a comment, “Over the past four years, Entegris has leveraged its technology and innovation to become a leader in the growing SiC market, and we are pleased to enter into this long-term supply agreement with onsemi. Entegris will provide our leading CMP solutions to onsemi to assist the company in meeting the growing demands of its customers and the overall market.”

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.