BeiGene Appoints Shalini Sharp to Board of Directors

BeiGene, Ltd., a global oncology company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Shalini Sharp to its Board of Directors and as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee, effective September 27, 2024.

John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BeiGene, said, “We are fortunate to welcome Shalini to the Board of Directors at this pivotal moment of growth. The Board is looking forward to collaborating with Shalini, whose extensive experience in leading innovative global pharmaceutical companies will be invaluable as we enter new markets, advance our pipeline of groundbreaking cancer therapies, and embark on a transformative growth phase. Her financial expertise and proven success in guiding global enterprises will be instrumental in driving our path to profitability while continuing to deliver impactful medicines to more patients worldwide.”

Ms. Sharp said, “I am honored to join BeiGene’s Board of Directors at a time of rapid global growth for the Company. BeiGene’s commitment to innovation and differentiated mission to lower barriers to access around the world resonate deeply with me, and I’m excited to work with the Board to impact even more patients’ lives.”

About Shalini Sharp

Ms. Sharp is a leading financial executive with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and investment banking industries. She currently serves as a board member of Neurocrine Biosciences and Organon & Co. Previously, she served on the boards of Mirati Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, Precision Biosciences, Panacea Acquisition Corp., Array Biopharma, and Agenus Inc. Ms. Sharp previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Ultragenyx, as well as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President at Agenus. She previously held positions at Elan Pharmaceuticals, McKinsey & Company, and Goldman Sachs, the company said.

On July 18, 2024, BeiGene, Ltd. announced the appointment of Aaron Rosenberg as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 22. Mr. Rosenberg will succeed Julia Wang, who is departing to pursue external opportunities and will stay with the company through August to support the transition.

Mr. Rosenberg., said, “I’m honored to join BeiGene at an inflection point in the Company’s growth with the opportunity to further strengthen this resilient global financial organization. I deeply believe in BeiGene’s mission to develop and deliver innovative cancer medicines to more patients around the world, and I’m excited to be a part of this growing company and its experienced leadership team.”

