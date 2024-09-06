Rockwell Automation Board of Directors has authorized $1 billion for common stock repurchase.

Takeaway Points

Rockwell Automation Board of Directors Authorizes $1 Billion for Common Stock Repurchase.

This is in addition to the authorization on May 2, 2022, to repurchase $1 billion worth of common stock, of which approximately $353 million was remaining as of Sept. 5, 2024.

On Aug 20, 2024, Rockwell Automation Names Emmanuel Guilhamon New Vice President of Sustainability, effective July 1.

In this role, Guilhamon will be responsible for developing, leading, and executing Rockwell’s global sustainability strategy.

Why did the Rockwell Automation Board of Directors authorize $1 billion?

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, said on Thursday that its Board of Directors authorized the company to expend up to an additional $1 billion to repurchase shares of Rockwell Automation common stock. This is in addition to the authorization on May 2, 2022, to repurchase $1 billion worth of common stock, of which approximately $353 million was remaining as of Sept. 5, 2024.

Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO, commented about the repurchase, saying, “We remain committed to delivering value to our shareowners. Over the past five years, we have returned almost $4.7 billion to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases. This underscores our strong financial position and our focus on disciplined capital allocation.”

Rockwell Automation Names Emmanuel Guilhamon New Vice President of Sustainability.

On Aug 20, 2024,Rockwell Automation said that it has named Emmanuel Guilhamon vice president, sustainability, effective July 1.

In this role, Guilhamon is responsible for developing, leading, and executing Rockwell’s global sustainability strategy that is focused on delivering three outcomes: sustainable customers, a sustainable company, and sustainable communities. He leads the corporate sustainability team, which provides thought leadership and works with internal and external partners to align on and deliver the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and to facilitate the development of solutions that help manufacturers achieve their sustainability goals, the company said.

Becky House, senior vice president, Chief People and Legal Officer, said, “Since joining Rockwell, Emmanuel has made significant contributions to our business. He knows our customers and technology and is passionate about the critical role that industrial automation and digital transformation play in helping our customers increase resiliency, optimize production, and ultimately drive sustainability. His global perspective and expertise make him the right person to continue and evolve this important work.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone.