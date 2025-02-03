Elliptic Labs Unveils Smartphone for January 2025

Elliptic Labs has unveiled smartphones for Jan. 2025.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Turbo 4 and HONOR’s X8c smartphones.

Elliptic Labs signed the contract for this shipment in March 2024.

Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensor, currently deployed in over half a billion devices, said on Monday that it is announcing the two smartphones that have launched with its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform in Jan 2025: Xiaomi’s Redmi Turbo 4 and HONOR’s X8c smartphones.

Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, said, “2025 is shaping up to be a strong year for Elliptic Labs as we build on the momentum from 2024. With our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform powering 66 smartphone models last year, its value and scalability continues to resonate with our customers. Our software-only approach provides key advantages, including strong performance, cost efficiency, and supply chain flexibility. Having delivered our AI platform in over half a billion devices across more than 10 smartphone manufacturers, we’re proud of its maturity and the trust it has earned among the world’s leading smartphone brands.”

Elliptic Labs Shipping on HONOR X8c Smartphone

On Jan 31,2025, Elliptic Labs announced its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY shipping on HONOR’s latest smartphone launch—the HONOR X8c. The HONOR X8c, launched for the global market, uses Elliptic Labs’ partner Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 chipset. Elliptic Labs signed the contract for this shipment in March 2024.

Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, commented, “Our continued growth with HONOR, a Top-10 global smartphone OEM, demonstrates Elliptic Labs’ position as the leading AI software platform to deliver innovation for the smartphone industry. Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ offers full-stack integration, extending our Small Sensing Models™ at every layer, from low-level system all the way to the cloud. By making cross-platform integration simple, innovations like on-device AI agents and seamless device-to-device interoperability become easy to deliver to our smartphone customers. Our AI platform’s power and ease of use empower our customers to create devices that are greener, smarter, and more user-friendly.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with a presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.