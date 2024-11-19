Echoworx launches Google Add-On to boost email encryption for businesses.

Echoworx has launched Google Add-On to boost email encryption for businesses.

The add-on focuses on increasing security and user experience for the tech-savvy Gen Z demographic.

On Oct 22, 2024, Echoworx partnered with DigiCert to simplify trusted email communications.

What did Echoworx launch?

Echoworx said on Monday that it has launched the Google Workspace add-on, offering businesses choice in email encryption amidst a competitive productivity suite landscape, including Microsoft Office 365.

Echoworx said it is poised to redefine the landscape of email encryption with the launch of its new Google Workspace add-on.

Steve Davis, Echoworx’s Director of Products, said, “In today’s dynamic tech environment, reliance solely on keywords for encryption is becoming outdated. The market necessitates reliable performance across devices, underscoring the significance of seamless user interfaces. Business leaders seek a choice of solutions to meet shifting customer preferences.”

What are the adds focused on?

According to the report, the add-on focuses on increasing security and user experience for the tech-savvy Gen Z demographic. As technological demands rise, Echoworx addresses the need for swift and secure encryption solutions.

The Benefits of Integrating the Add-on with Gmail

The company listed the benefits of integrating the add on Gmail as Effortless Encryption, Policy-Based Security, Streamlined Integration, Built-In Security, Enhanced User Control, and User-Friendly Interface.

Echoworx Partners with DigiCert to Simplify Trusted Email Communications

On Oct 22, 2024, Echoworx announced a partnership with DigiCert, a leading provider of digital trust, to enhance its email encryption platform. By integrating DigiCert’s services, Echoworx will automate the use of S/MIME credentials, streamlining email encryption and signing to be more efficient and user-friendly.

Robert Frank, Area Vice President DACH & Eastern Europe, DigiCert, remarked, “Secure communications are our primary focus, and achieving this requires freedom of choice to provide companies the necessary flexibility. A static and complicated security solution isn’t a solution at all. Integrating Echoworx with DigiCert for lifecycle management of S/MIME certificates offers the convenience, speed, and security that companies need, significantly reducing resources needed for security management.”

Steve Davis, Director of Products at Echoworx, commented, “Echoworx recognized early on that it was necessary to get our systems ready for when the migration to cloud and automation of these on-premises systems would become a necessity. Recognizing the importance of S/MIME for many of our clients, we pledged to modernize certificate management through integrated solutions. It’s encouraging to see businesses prioritizing modernization by demanding secure messaging solutions that are easy to set up, compatible with any email system, user-friendly, and scalable. By integrating DigiCert’s leading digital trust infrastructure into Echoworx’s encrypted cloud service, we offer customers a powerful combination of options and flexibility required to secure business communications.”

This partnership addresses the critical challenges global enterprises face when managing digital certificates on a large scale to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of email, Echowork said.

