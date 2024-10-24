DigiCert Rolls Out Secure Email Solution with Echoworx: A Win for Users

In today’s digital-first world, secure communication is more important than ever. For DigiCert users (prospective and existing), the recent partnership between DigiCert and Echoworx marks a groundbreaking opportunity to enhance email security, streamline certificate management, and reduce operational strain on IT teams. This collaboration positions DigiCert users at the forefront, offering advanced tools that simplify encryption while boosting trust and efficiency across global enterprises.

The challenge of securing email communications for large enterprises is no small task. With thousands of employees relying on email for daily operations, managing digital certificates can quickly become a burden. For businesses that juggle short-lived certificates like S/MIME on a mass scale, manual processes often introduce errors, security gaps, and unnecessary administrative costs. This is where DigiCert’s partnership with Echoworx offers a significant competitive advantage—automating the entire process and giving DigiCert users more control over their secure communications than ever before.

What Does This Mean for DigiCert Users?

Reduced Complexity, Enhanced Efficiency

DigiCert users will now experience a simplified, automated approach to S/MIME certificate management. By integrating DigiCert’s infrastructure with Echoworx’s cloud-based encryption service, enterprises can now automate the issuance and renewal of certificates at scale. What used to take extensive IT resources to manually manage can now be done seamlessly, allowing teams to focus on other critical tasks. Improved Security with Less Effort

One of the biggest benefits for DigiCert users is the significant reduction in manual steps that typically come with managing secure email credentials. The partnership introduces real-time, automatic issuance of S/MIME certificates, ensuring every email is encrypted and authenticated without the need for constant IT intervention. For companies concerned about human error or security lapses due to slow certificate updates, this is a huge win. This means fewer vulnerabilities, fewer chances of unprotected emails slipping through the cracks, and stronger protection against cyber threats like email spoofing and business email compromise. Instant Scalability for Growing Enterprises

As enterprises grow, so do their security needs. DigiCert users now have access to a solution that scales effortlessly with their business. Whether your organization is onboarding new employees or responding to increased email volume, DigiCert’s integration with Echoworx enables automatic, scalable email encryption with zero added complexity. This flexibility is crucial in today’s fast-paced business environment, where communication needs evolve rapidly, and security protocols must keep up. Superior User Experience and Seamless Onboarding

In addition to enhanced security, DigiCert users will benefit from a vastly improved user experience. Gone are the days of complex setups and lengthy onboarding processes for new hires or third-party collaborators. With automated certificate management, new employees can begin securely communicating from day one. This is especially important for businesses that experience high turnover or frequently work with external partners who need secure email access. The Future of Digital Trust

For DigiCert users, this partnership isn’t just a technical upgrade—it’s a strategic leap forward in digital trust. As companies move deeper into the era of remote work and cloud-based operations, ensuring the integrity of business communications has become mission-critical. DigiCert’s industry-leading infrastructure combined with Echoworx’s encryption technology offers the peace of mind that comes with knowing your communications are secured by two of the most trusted names in the business. This partnership solidifies DigiCert’s position as a leader in the digital trust space, offering users a future-proof solution that adapts to evolving security needs.

An Edge Over the Competition

DigiCert’s commitment to innovation is well-known, with their trusted SSL certificates and now the ability to offer automated, secure email encryption at scale, DigiCert sets itself apart in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Enterprises that rely on DigiCert benefit from both industry-leading SSL solutions and enhanced email security, giving them a clear advantage over competitors still managing certificates manually and wasting valuable time and resources. This integration offers DigiCert users a comprehensive, turnkey solution to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats while reducing operational costs and boosting overall efficiency.

Suggested Video – Echoworx Email Encryption:

Why This is a Game Changer for Digital Trust

According to DigiCert’s “2024 State of Digital Trust Report,” many enterprises still struggle with manual certificate management—leading to gaps in security. A staggering one in nine companies report having no formal certificate management system in place, leaving them vulnerable to attacks. By partnering with Echoworx, DigiCert is providing its users with the tools they need to close this gap and lead in digital trust. This isn’t just about keeping up with security trends—it’s about shaping the future of secure communications and setting new standards.