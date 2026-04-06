EastPoint:Seoul 2026 to Convene Global Leaders o(EN)n Digital Assets and AI Economy This September

Hashed, a global Web3 venture capital firm led by CEO Simon Kim, and Bloomingbit will co-host EastPoint:Seoul 2026 on September 28 in Seoul. Now in its second year, EastPoint is a platform where policymakers, financial institutions, corporates, blockchain industry leaders, and academics come together to address the economic paradigm shift driven by digital assets and AI — and chart a course for action.

Stablecoins, real-world asset tokenization (RWA), and digital capital markets are rapidly reshaping global liquidity and monetary order. The United States is positioning digital assets as a national strategic priority, and major global financial institutions are building proprietary digital asset infrastructure. EastPoint’s central thesis is clear: nations that engage proactively in this shift become “rule makers” who shape the emerging order, while those that do not are left as “rule takers” bound by systems others have designed.

Unlike conventional blockchain conferences, EastPoint operates on a “dual-track” format that combines a main stage with closed-door roundtables. Attendees gain insight into global trends through open sessions while engaging in candid, in-depth discussions on regulatory, policy, and operational issues in private roundtables. The structure is designed to facilitate “unlearning” — setting aside legacy frameworks — and “relearning” — building execution strategies aligned with the new order.

The inaugural event, EastPoint:Seoul 2025, drew 503 attendees, 63 speakers, over 50 business meetings, and more than 40 closed-door roundtable sessions. Notably, the event attracted bipartisan participation from Korean lawmakers, including members from the Democratic Party, the People Power Party, and the Reform Party. On the international front, then-Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham and officials from the White House Digital Assets Advisory Council joined discussions on digital asset regulation and policy direction.

Global projects including Circle, World Liberty Financial, BitGo, Anchorage Digital, and Canton Network, alongside major Korean financial institutions, participated in sessions covering institutional trust-building, regulatory frameworks, and blockchain infrastructure design. Hashed Open Research (HOR) subsequently published a report analyzing the event’s discussions, titled “EastPoint:Seoul — Building a Re-Learning Platform for the Digital and AI Economy.”

This year, EastPoint:Seoul 2026 broadened its agenda to encompass stablecoins, institutional digital asset management, real-world asset tokenization, and autonomous AI economies — spanning topics from financial practice to civilizational transformation. The event is expected to elevate discussions to a truly global scale, extending beyond Asia to engage policy, finance, and technology leaders worldwide.

“Digital assets and AI are fundamentally changing how we own and participate,” said Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed. “EastPoint’s role is to steer this transformation in a positive direction.”

“EastPoint:Seoul 2026 is where industry, policy, and technology converge for substantive discussion and meaningful connection,” said Sanha Kim, CEO of Bloomingbit. “It will serve as a starting point for learning and execution as Korea moves toward becoming a rule maker in the digital economy.”

About Hashed

Hashed, established in 2017, is a global venture capital firm focused on investments and research in global startups and decentralized protocols. The Hashed team operates offices in Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, Bangalore, and Abu Dhabi. The firm has been an early supporter of many pioneering teams globally and supports its portfolio companies, helping founders achieve global mass adoption.

Contact

Community Lead

Wooster Han

Hashed

wooster@hashed.com