E-Commerce Advertising in the US: How Amazon Is Reshaping the Market

US retail media advertising is projected to reach 69.33 billion dollars in 2026, with Amazon capturing approximately 73 percent of all spending in the category. The dominance of e-commerce advertising within the broader digital advertising ecosystem reflects a fundamental shift in how brands connect with consumers, as advertising moves closer to the point of purchase and retailers transform their platforms into powerful media businesses.
The rise of e-commerce advertising represents one of the most significant structural changes in the advertising industry this decade. Traditional advertising models placed messages in front of consumers during entertainment or information consumption, hoping to influence future purchasing decisions. E-commerce advertising collapses this funnel by reaching consumers at the exact moment they are actively shopping, creating conversion rates that far exceed those of awareness-oriented channels like display, social and broadcast advertising.
Amazon’s advertising business has grown from a modest side operation into a revenue engine generating an estimated 56 billion dollars annually in the United States alone. This figure exceeds the total US advertising revenue of traditional media categories including radio, magazines and outdoor advertising combined. The scale of Amazon’s advertising operation reflects both the platform’s massive reach among American shoppers and the effectiveness of advertising that targets consumers with demonstrated purchase intent.
Amazon’s advertising ecosystem and competitive moat
Amazon’s advertising platform operates across multiple formats that span the entire shopping journey. Sponsored Products, which appear within search results and on product detail pages, represent the largest advertising format by revenue. These ads target consumers based on search queries and browsing behavior, placing promoted products alongside organic results in a format that closely mirrors the shopping experience. Sponsored Products campaigns generate the majority of Amazon’s advertising revenue due to their high conversion rates and the massive volume of product searches conducted on the platform daily.
Sponsored Brands ads provide broader brand visibility at the top of Amazon search results, featuring a brand logo, custom headline and multiple product listings. These ads are particularly valuable for brands seeking to capture category-level search traffic and direct shoppers toward their product portfolio rather than individual items. Sponsored Display ads extend Amazon’s targeting capabilities beyond the marketplace, reaching consumers on third-party websites and applications using Amazon’s first-party shopping data for audience targeting.
Amazon DSP represents the company’s demand-side platform, enabling advertisers to programmatically purchase display, video and audio advertising across Amazon properties and the broader internet. The platform’s primary advantage lies in its access to Amazon’s purchase data, which enables targeting based on actual buying behavior rather than inferred interests. Advertisers can target consumers who have purchased specific products, browsed particular categories or demonstrated purchase patterns that indicate relevance for their offerings.
The Amazon Marketing Cloud provides advanced analytics and attribution capabilities that allow advertisers to understand the full impact of their Amazon advertising investments. This clean room environment enables brands to combine their own customer data with Amazon’s advertising and shopping data to develop audience insights, measure campaign effectiveness and optimize media allocation across Amazon’s advertising formats. The sophistication of these tools has made Amazon’s advertising platform competitive with established digital advertising giants in terms of analytical capabilities.
Beyond Amazon: the expanding retail media landscape
Walmart Connect has established itself as the second-largest retail media platform in the United States, generating an estimated 4.5 billion dollars in annual advertising revenue. Walmart’s advertising advantage derives from its unparalleled physical store network, which processes over 240 million customer transactions weekly. This combination of online and offline shopping data enables advertising targeting and measurement capabilities that bridge digital and physical commerce in ways that purely online retailers cannot replicate.
Instacart’s advertising platform has carved out a dominant position in grocery advertising, leveraging its role as the leading online grocery delivery marketplace. The platform serves more than 1,500 retail partners and offers advertising products that target consumers at the moment they are building grocery shopping lists. Instacart’s advertising revenue has grown to approximately 1.2 billion dollars annually, with CPG brands representing the primary advertiser category due to the platform’s precise grocery purchase intent signals.
Target’s Roundel advertising platform generates approximately 1.8 billion dollars in annual revenue, benefiting from Target’s strong brand affinity among millennial and Gen Z consumers. Roundel offers both on-site advertising within Target’s digital properties and off-site advertising that leverages Target’s first-party data to reach its shoppers across the broader internet. The platform has been particularly effective for advertisers in categories where Target has strong market positions, including beauty, home goods, apparel and baby products.
Emerging retail media networks operated by Kroger, Best Buy, Dollar General, Albertsons and other retailers are collectively adding billions in additional advertising revenue to the market. Each platform offers unique data advantages based on its customer base and shopping categories. Kroger Precision Marketing leverages loyalty card data from over 60 million households, while Best Buy’s advertising platform provides access to consumer electronics purchase data that is valuable for technology advertisers. The proliferation of retail media networks has created a fragmented landscape that presents both opportunities and operational challenges for advertisers.
The advertiser perspective on e-commerce advertising
Consumer packaged goods companies have been the most aggressive adopters of e-commerce advertising, with major CPG conglomerates allocating 15 to 25 percent of their total advertising budgets to retail media platforms. Companies like Procter and Gamble, Unilever and Nestle have established dedicated retail media teams and significantly increased their investments in Amazon and Walmart advertising over the past three years. For these brands, e-commerce advertising has shifted from experimental to essential, with retail media performance directly influencing market share in key product categories.
Small and medium-sized brands have found e-commerce advertising particularly transformative for their growth trajectories. Amazon’s self-service advertising platform enables brands with modest budgets to compete for visibility alongside established market leaders. The pay-per-click model ensures that advertising costs scale with results, reducing the financial risk for smaller advertisers. Many direct-to-consumer brands have built their initial customer bases primarily through Amazon advertising before expanding to other channels.
Brand safety considerations in e-commerce advertising differ significantly from open-web advertising. Because ads appear within curated retail environments rather than across the broader internet, advertisers face fewer concerns about their messages appearing alongside inappropriate or controversial content. This brand safety advantage has contributed to the reallocation of budgets from programmatic display advertising, where brand safety incidents remain a persistent concern, toward retail media platforms where the content environment is controlled.
The measurement advantage of e-commerce advertising continues to drive budget shifts from traditional channels. When a brand runs an advertising campaign on Amazon and can directly measure the resulting sales, units sold, market share impact and return on advertising spend, the case for continued investment becomes straightforward. This measurement clarity contrasts with the attribution challenges that affect other digital channels, where tracking the connection between ad exposure and purchase requires complex modeling and multiple data sources.
What e-commerce advertising means for the future of retail
The growth of e-commerce advertising is fundamentally changing the economics of retail. For retailers, advertising revenue represents high-margin income that can offset the thin margins of traditional retail operations. Amazon’s advertising business generates estimated operating margins exceeding 50 percent, compared to low single-digit margins in its retail business. This margin differential creates powerful incentives for retailers to prioritize advertising revenue growth, potentially influencing merchandising decisions, search result algorithms and the overall shopping experience.
The relationship between advertising and organic product visibility on retail platforms raises important questions about competition and consumer welfare. As advertising inventory expands on e-commerce platforms, organic product listings may receive less prominent placement, potentially disadvantaging brands that cannot afford or choose not to invest in advertising. eMarketer analysts have characterized this dynamic as a tax on brands that must pay for visibility that was previously earned through product quality and customer satisfaction.
Off-site retail media, where retailers use their first-party data to target advertising across the broader internet, represents the next growth frontier for e-commerce advertising. Amazon, Walmart and other retailers are expanding their advertising offerings beyond their own properties, enabling advertisers to reach shoppers across social media, publisher websites and connected television using retailer purchase data for targeting. This expansion positions retailers as competitors to traditional ad tech companies and data brokers in the broader digital advertising ecosystem.
The e-commerce advertising market is projected to continue growing at 15 to 20 percent annually through the end of the decade, driven by the ongoing shift of consumer purchasing toward digital channels and the expansion of advertising capabilities across retail platforms. Amazon’s dominance appears durable given its data advantages, shopper scale and continued investment in advertising technology, though competition from Walmart, Instacart and emerging retail media networks will create opportunities for advertisers to diversify their e-commerce advertising investments across multiple platforms.