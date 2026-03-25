Dreame AirPursue PM10 Blends Smart Air Purification With Modern Home Comfort

Air purifiers have traditionally been treated as purely functional appliances, something you tuck into a corner and forget about. But as homes become more design-conscious and technology more integrated, there’s a growing expectation that devices should not only perform well, but also adapt to the way people live. The Dreame AirPursue PM10 is built with that shift in mind, combining advanced air purification with responsive airflow and a form factor that feels at home in modern interiors.

At first glance, the PM10 stands out for its sculptural design. The cylindrical base is topped with a tilting air outlet, giving it a more dynamic, almost architectural presence compared to standard purifiers. But this isn’t just an aesthetic choice; the adjustable head is central to the device’s function. Instead of pushing air in a fixed direction, the PM10 actively redirects airflow based on where it’s needed, turning a static appliance into something far more interactive.

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That adaptability is enabled by millimeter-wave radar, which allows the purifier to detect and track movement in real time. As people move through a room, the system adjusts airflow within a range of up to 32.8 feet and 180 degrees, delivering purified air directly toward occupants. In shared spaces, it can distribute airflow between multiple people, creating a more balanced and responsive environment. This approach shifts air purification from background processing to something that feels intentional and immediate.

The airflow system itself is equally important. Dreame’s dual-flow design pushes clean air both upward and forward, increasing circulation throughout the room. With airflow reaching 253 CFM and coverage extending up to 1,883 square feet, the PM10 is designed to handle larger spaces without creating uneven zones. Dreame reports up to 33% faster purification, which becomes noticeable in everyday use—especially after activities like cooking, cleaning, or simply spending time in a closed indoor space.

Underneath that airflow system is a four-layer filtration setup that captures particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and other common indoor pollutants. The system is rated to remove 99.99% of airborne particles across 14 pollutant categories, making it well-suited for households concerned with both allergens and general air quality. Supporting this is a network of seven high-precision sensors that continuously monitor conditions and feed real-time data to both the built-in LCD screen and the Dreame app.

For everyday use, the PM10 offers a range of modes designed to fit different environments and routines:

Auto Mode adjusts performance automatically based on air quality

Comfort Mode balances airflow and noise for continuous use

Pet Mode increases purification for homes with higher particulate levels

Adjustable fan speeds and brightness settings allow for further customization

One of the more practical features is its ability to function as a 2-in-1 purifier and fan. In warmer months, it can deliver cooling airflow while maintaining purification, reducing the need for separate devices. At night, it shifts into quieter operation, with Comfort Mode running as low as 32 dB, making it unobtrusive enough for bedrooms or relaxation spaces.

From a smart home perspective, the PM10 integrates seamlessly. Through the Dreamehome app and voice control, users can monitor air quality, switch modes, and adjust settings remotely—even when offline. This ensures the system remains functional and responsive regardless of connectivity conditions.

With its combination of adaptive airflow, high-efficiency filtration, and design-conscious form, the Dreame AirPursue PM10 reflects a broader evolution in how air purifiers are conceived—no longer just tools for cleaner air, but integrated elements of a more responsive and comfortable home environment.