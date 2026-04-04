Doginal Dogs Keep Showing Up on X While the Rest of the NFT Market Goes Quiet

Most NFT communities quiet down when the market does. The Discord traffic slows. The X posts thin out. The founders find reasons to post less. The holders who were loudest in the bull run are suddenly harder to find. The pattern is consistent enough that you can almost set a clock to it.

The Doginal Dogs community does not follow that pattern. The X presence has stayed active through the current market lull — holders posting their dogs, interacting with each other, tagging the project, building running jokes, sharing content from the marketplace content generator, and generally keeping a timeline alive that would tell you nothing has changed. Because for this community, not much has.

The Broadcast Is Still Running

The most concrete measure of community continuity is the daily broadcast. Co-founders Barkmeta (Christian Barker) and Shibo (David Chaboki) have not missed a session. Over 1,000 consecutive daily live broadcasts on the Crypto Spaces Network at @CryptoSpacesNet. The broadcast happens in bull markets and bear markets alike. The community shows up in the listener count either way.

That consistency matters more than it might seem. In most NFT projects, founder communication is reactive — it increases when prices go up and decreases when they do not. The signal that sends to holders is clear. Doginal Dogs sends the opposite signal. The broadcast is not a marketing tool that gets switched on when conditions are favorable. It is a daily practice that exists independent of market conditions, and the community understands that difference and responds to it accordingly.

Shield (Damien Galvin), the project’s CFO, also maintains daily presence on the Crypto Spaces Network. His engagement is not price-dependent either. The community can ask financial questions and get direct answers from the person actually running the numbers regardless of what the floor is doing that week.

What Holders Actually Do on X

The Doginal Dogs marketplace includes a built-in content generator that lets holders produce custom branded graphics using their dog. That tool is used. The output shows up on X consistently — holders using their dogs as profile pictures, generating social content, tagging @doginaldogs and each other, treating the brand as something they participate in rather than something they purchased and then wait on.

The community also has a practical reason to stay visible: every holder who uses their dog publicly is contributing to the collection’s cultural surface area. That is understood within the community and it keeps the X presence organic rather than manufactured. Nobody is being asked to post. People post because they want to and because the community rewards engagement with more engagement.

The 15,000-member Discord does not empty out when the market cools. The daily broadcast gives holders something to show up for. The content generator gives them something to post. The events give them something to look forward to. The structure of the project keeps people engaged because the structure was built for engagement rather than for the price chart.

Community Culture Versus Community Hype

There is a difference between a community that forms around excitement and a community that forms around shared identity. The first type inflates fast and deflates faster. The second type is slower to build and more resistant to market pressure.

The Doginal Dogs community is clearly the second type. The humor, the running references, the inside jokes that have accumulated over two years of daily broadcasts — these are not the product of a viral moment. They are the product of a community that has been interacting consistently, in the same places, with the same founders, for long enough that a real culture has formed. That culture does not pause because the floor moved.

The co-founders never charged the community for anything. Every broadcast, every resource, every tool the project has released has been free to access. That fact is known within the community and it creates a different dynamic than communities where the relationship between holder and team is purely transactional. People who were given something genuinely tend to give back. The engagement on X reflects that.

Why Bear Markets Are Actually a Test Worth Watching

Bull market community activity is easy to generate. Rising prices bring attention. Attention brings activity. Activity looks like community even when it is not. The real test of whether a community exists is what happens when the price stops being the reason to show up.

By that measure, Doginal Dogs has passed the test that most NFT projects have not. The X activity during the current market lull is consistent with the X activity during stronger periods. The broadcast numbers have not collapsed. The Discord has not thinned to a ghost town. The content being shared on X is coming from real holders who have been in the community long enough to have developed an actual attachment to it.

That is not a common outcome. Most collections that look like communities during a bull run do not look like communities six months into a bear market. The ones that do are worth paying attention to, because they are the ones that tend to still be standing when conditions improve.

Doginal Dogs will be standing. They never stopped building. They never stopped showing up. Follow @doginaldogs on X and listen live daily on the Crypto Spaces Network. Claim a free starter dog at doginaldogs.com.