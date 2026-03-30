The same cofounder who built Pepe into $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply is building again, and the current correction is creating the entry that the cofounder’s track record says will repeat. X Money just entered beta testing on Elon Musk’s platform, and whether DOGE gets integrated could define the next chapter for the biggest meme coin. Pepeto stands apart because the math already worked once, and doing it again with a working exchange and confirmed Binance listing behind it is a pattern repeating, not a guess. More than $8 million raised and a SolidProof verified presale mean the wallets inside are not waiting for permission.

Dogecoin Price Holds $0.098 as X Money Enters Beta Testing on Musk’s Platform

X Money entered closed beta testing in early March with a public launch announced for April, though DOGE integration remains unconfirmed per WazirX. The dogecoin price trades near $0.098 with active addresses spiking 176% in a single week per CoinDCX. When X Money enters beta and DOGE integration stays unconfirmed, DOGE waits for a catalyst, and the presale with a confirmed listing and live exchange tools is the entry that does not need to wait for anyone’s announcement.

Where the Cofounder’s Proven Math Is Repeating With More Behind It

Pepeto Removes All Fees From Trades So the Full Position Stays Protected

Pepeto is being discussed because its presale transforms a simple entry into a defined path to exchange returns, and the current correction creates the window where that kind of structured opportunity draws the wallets that see the pattern. The cofounder who built Pepe into $11 billion using zero products and 420 trillion tokens is building once more with a complete exchange this time, and matching what Pepe reached with the same supply gives a floor of 150x from the presale at $0.000000186.

PepetoSwap removes all fees from trades so the full position stays protected during corrections, and the cross chain bridge connects assets on different chains into one protected holding without any transfer cost. Every contract cleared by SolidProof means the safety is verified before a dollar enters, and analysts project 100x to 300x from current levels to the confirmed listing.

191% APY grows every position daily while the confirmed listing approaches, and the cofounder already proved the math works once. Doing it again with verified tools and a confirmed Binance listing behind it is a pattern repeating in favor of every wallet that enters through Pepeto before the listing permanently removes the presale price.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Tests $0.098 as X Money Beta Creates Uncertainty

The dogecoin price trades at $0.098 after falling 87% from the $0.73 all time high, with the X Money beta launch creating the biggest unresolved catalyst in DOGE history per CryptoNews. If Musk confirms DOGE integration for X’s 600 million users, it would be the largest utility unlock the token has ever seen.

Analysts target $0.107 by end of March and $0.15 to $0.25 by year end under bullish scenarios per CoinDCX. The 21Shares TDOG ETF launched January 2026 on Nasdaq, and the SEC commodity classification removed the securities overhang. From $0.098 the DOGE ceiling to $0.25 is roughly 155% over months, and the presale gap to a confirmed listing creates the kind of return that one event delivers before the exchange price replaces it.

Conclusion

The crypto market narrative keeps shifting and DOGE waits for X Money to confirm integration, but Pepeto does not need anyone’s announcement because the confirmed Binance listing and the Pepe cofounder’s track record already answer the question. The cofounder proved the math works once, turning zero products and 420 trillion tokens into $11 billion, and doing it again with a working exchange behind it is a pattern repeating in favor of every wallet that committed during fear.

Entering the presale now through the Pepeto official website is betting on the pattern that already worked, not a guess, and missing it while DOGE waits for a catalyst that may or may not arrive is how proven opportunities become someone else’s returns.

The dogecoin price waits for X Money and Pepeto official website delivers before the listing removes the presale entry.

FAQs:

How does the X Money beta affect the dogecoin price?

The X Money beta creates the biggest unresolved catalyst for the dogecoin price, and confirmed DOGE integration for 600 million users would be the largest utility unlock in the token’s history.

What is the dogecoin price target for 2026?

Analysts target $0.15 to $0.25 by year end, roughly 155% from $0.098, but presale entries with confirmed listings deliver multiples the DOGE ceiling cannot match.

Where is the strongest presale during the dogecoin price correction?

The Pepeto official website is where the entry gets locked while DOGE holds $0.098 and the confirmed Binance listing approaches.