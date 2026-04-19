Market Report | April 17, 2026 | Version 1.0 — data collected April 1–17, 2026

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The Dogecoin NFT market in 2026 is almost entirely defined by one collection. Doginal Dogs launched in January 2024, built the infrastructure for the entire ecosystem from scratch, and has become the primary NFT asset on a chain with tens of millions of holders. This is a current status report on where the Dogecoin NFT ecosystem stands, what has been built, and what the market data shows. NFTs are speculative assets. Nothing here is financial advice.

The Infrastructure

Before Doginal Dogs, the Dogecoin blockchain had no NFT infrastructure. No indexer. No marketplace. No inscription tooling. Lead developer NOS built the indexer that reads every Doginals inscription from genesis block zero, the marketplace at market.doginaldogs.com, the backend, and all associated social features. The codebase is open source, meaning any developer building on Dogecoin can study or fork what NOS created.

The Doginals inscription protocol, adapted from Bitcoin’s Ordinals standard, is the technical foundation of the entire ecosystem. It allows image data to be embedded directly into Dogecoin transactions, producing NFTs that are permanently on-chain with no external hosting dependency.

Doginal Dogs: Market Data April 2026

Collection size: 10,000 dogs, all hand-curated, all permanently inscribed on Dogecoin from genesis block zero.

Floor price: approximately 48,900 DOGE, equivalent to approximately $4,505 USD at current rates. Check market.doginaldogs.com for live data.

Market cap: $45.05 million. Ranked number one across all NFT collections on all chains by community consensus.

Listed supply: 218 of 10,000, representing 2.18% of the collection. The remaining 97.82% of holders have not listed.

30-day performance: up 238.4%. The only collection in the top seven by market cap with positive 30-day performance in April 2026.

Total trading volume since January 2024 launch: over $1 billion.

The Broader Dogecoin NFT Ecosystem

Doginal Dogs is the dominant collection on the chain. There are other Doginals inscriptions but none with comparable market cap, trading volume, or community depth. The open-source marketplace and indexer NOS built serve the entire Dogecoin inscription ecosystem, not just Doginal Dogs, which means any new collection that launches on Dogecoin benefits from the infrastructure already in place.

The 21Shares spot Dogecoin ETF launched on Nasdaq in January 2026 increased institutional exposure to Dogecoin as an asset class. The downstream implications for Dogecoin-native projects are not fully predictable, but increased institutional interest in DOGE generally raises the visibility of everything built on the chain.

Events and Community

Doginal Dogs has produced more than 20 global events since launch, all self-funded. NFT.NYC 2026 is on the calendar. The daily broadcast on the Crypto Spaces Network has run for over 1,000 consecutive sessions. Discord membership exceeds 15,000 organic members.

How to Participate

A free starter dog is available at doginaldogs.com for anyone new to the collection. The marketplace wallet is built directly into the website application at market.doginaldogs.com. No separate browser extension is required.