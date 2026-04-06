Tom Lee of Fundstrat claims the crypto market remains overshadowed by gold and silver, but expects the trend to reverse once precious metals cool down. If those predictions come true, it means both major coins and early stage entries are set to move, and traders are looking for the next entry to capitalize on the rally.

While the dogecoin news shows a muted recovery below $0.10 and Ethereum bleeds weekly outflows, Pepeto presents a working exchange layer that whales are already stacking at presale pricing. Above $8 M raised with a confirmed Binance listing, and the entry shrinks every day.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Says Precious Metals Will Hand the Baton to Crypto

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee suggested on January 26 that gold and silver are currently capturing the liquidity that would normally flow into the crypto sector. CoinDesk reported Lee remains bullish, noting that historically, Bitcoin and Ethereum rally hard once precious metals take a break.

Bloomberg noted institutional interest in crypto remains high despite the correction, with major purchases like BitMine’s 20,000 ETH buy signaling a bullish undercurrent. When gold and silver lose steam, the capital that flows back into crypto hits the entries with the most return potential first, and presale pricing with a confirmed listing is where that potential lives.

Dogecoin News, Ethereum, and the Presale Whales Already Chose

Pepeto: The Entry Whale Traders Keep Stacking

With precious assets dominating safe haven flows, crypto traders wait for their chance to capture the recovery. Pepeto is already building that position because the tools work today and the listing gives every holder a confirmed path to returns.

A cross chain bridge handles asset transfers across networks at zero cost, letting holders reposition as precious metal flows reverse without losing a cent to bridge fees. A PepetoAI risk scorer reveals contract risks, sentiment shifts, and danger before capital gets committed, turning the heavy lifting of daily research into a task that takes seconds. The presale raised above $8M at $0.000000186, and staking at 187% APY locks supply while the Binance listing approaches.

The whale rotation has already started, and the bonuses stack value for the wallets that commit real capital early. The cofounder who created the original Pepe token and turned it into a global movement that generated billions backs this project alongside a Binance exchange architect, and SolidProof completed the audit.

The dogecoin news cycle keeps waiting for a catalyst that never arrives, but Pepeto at presale pricing is the entry the listing removes permanently.

Dogecoin: Zero Products and a Recovery That Goes Nowhere

Dogecoin trades near $0.091 with whales adding billions weekly according to Blockchain Magazine. The dogecoin news shows $0.10 resistance rejecting every push, and support at $0.086 is the floor. DOGE carries no exchange tools, no audit, and no confirmed listing catalyst. The zigzag pattern suggests bears maintain control despite buyers stepping in after each dip.

Ethereum: Institutional Buys Cannot Overcome Outflow Pressure

Ethereum trades near $2,146, sitting 58% below its $4,951 all time high according to CoinMarketCap. BitMine purchased 20,000 ETH as a bullish signal, but spot ETH ETFs posted $158 million in outflows last week. The $2,150 resistance blocks every push, and recovery requires the precious metal to crypto rotation Tom Lee forecasts.

Conclusion

Tom Lee predicting that precious metals will hand the baton back to crypto proves the rally is coming, but the dogecoin news shows a muted recovery below $0.10 and Ethereum bleeds outflows, meaning both need the rotation just to find direction while Pepeto needs only its listing date. Above $8M raised during the correction into the Pepeto official website proves whale traders already stacked their positions.

Dogecoin turned small entries into fortunes with absolutely zero products behind it, and more tools behind Pepeto logically means the reader’s entry reaches further than the fortunes that zero tools produced, because a working exchange layer plus a confirmed Binance listing is math that DOGE never had. The presale price is where that multiple starts, and the listing is where it proves itself.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the dogecoin news show for April 2026?

DOGE stays flat below $0.10 despite whale buying. The token has no exchange tools, no audit, and no listing catalyst. Pepeto offers all three at presale pricing.

When will precious metal liquidity flow back to crypto?

Tom Lee expects the rotation once gold and silver cool down. The entries positioned at presale pricing before that rotation capture the full move.

Why are whales choosing Pepeto over DOGE and ETH?

Above $8M raised with working tools and a confirmed listing. Visit the Pepeto official website to enter before the listing removes presale pricing.