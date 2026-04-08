Dmytro Rukin, LaFinteca: Why Who You Partner With in the LATAM Fintech Market Matters as Much as How You Enter

When companies ask me about fintech expansion in Latin America, the conversation almost always arrives at the same question: should we build local payment infrastructure ourselves, or find a partner who has already done it?

Most people frame this as a cost question. How much does it cost to build? How much does a partner charge? And which number is smaller?

Here’s the thing: that’s the wrong question entirely. The cost comparison misses what’s actually at stake, and companies that only think about the budget end up making a decision that looks financially sound but creates a much bigger problem down the road.

What building yourself actually involves in the LATAM Fintech Market

Let’s start with the build-yourself path, because most teams planning fintech expansion in Latin America dramatically underestimate what it means in practice.

Let’s take Brazil as an example. Connecting to its financial ecosystem – the central banking system, the regulators, the tax infrastructure, the reporting requirements – is not a technical project with a clear endpoint. It’s an ongoing relationship with institutions that move at their own pace, require local licensing, and have established local partners they already trust. You’re not just writing API integrations. You’re navigating a regulatory environment that was built over decades for Brazilian companies operating in Brazil.

The realistic timeline for a foreign company to build this infrastructure themselves and actually be operational in the Latin America fintech market is around five years. The market is open to foreign players. But the layers of compliance, licensing, and relationship-building that underpin a functioning payment operation in Brazil take time that can’t be shortened by budget alone.

Some companies have the runway and the strategic commitment to do this. But most don’t walk in understanding what they’re actually signing up for.

Don’t Skip This Question Before Your Fintech Expansion in Latin America

Before deciding how to enter the market, there’s one more important question to answer first: what do you want your best people working on?

If your team is spending months navigating acquiring relationships, compliance documentation, and settlement infrastructure, they are not building the features that make you competitive globally. That’s a real trade-off that the cost comparison never captures. And for most LATAM fintech companies expanding into the region as part of a broader growth strategy, that is not where their advantage lies.

If you’re a gaming platform, a streaming service, or an e-commerce business, payments are not your product – they’re how you collect revenue. Spending years building local payment infrastructure means your best people are solving a problem that was never your competitive advantage to begin with.

Speed to Market Is Only Half the Equation for Fintech in Latin America

So most companies go the outsource route – find a payment aggregator, connect through an API, and be live in Brazil in roughly a year. But the partner you choose determines whether you actually compete once you’re there.

One of the most common fintech challenges we face in LaFinteca among our clients in Latin America is exactly this: companies solve the infrastructure problem but walk into the market without understanding how to operate in it. A standard aggregator gives you access to payment rails. What it doesn’t give you is any understanding of local user behavior, trust signals, or market-specific nuances. And without that, you can find yourself live in Brazil but still making decisions that work against you.

What to Look for in a Partner for LATAM Fintech Expansion

No API documentation tells you the nuances of the market – only the people who walked the way do.

The best partners work with clients individually. They look at the specific market you’re entering, the user segment you’re targeting, the payment methods that actually drive volume in that segment, and the checkout experience your users will expect. And they bring real knowledge to each of those questions – not general advice, but specific, market-level understanding. What visual conventions drive trust in Brazil. What transaction timing expectations look like in Mexico. What compliance steps consistently take the longest in Chile, and how to plan around them.

That kind of knowledge only comes from having genuinely operated across financial services in Latin America over time – made mistakes, adapted, and built up experience that no report or API documentation captures.

A partner who has done that will have opinions. They’ll push back on decisions that look right on paper but won’t work in practice. One who only provides infrastructure access won’t – and that gap shows up once you’re live.

The Honest Version of the Decision for Fintech Expansion in Latin America

If you’re entering the LATAM fintech market and weighing your options, here’s what it actually comes down to.

Building yourself is a five-year commitment that only makes sense if local payment infrastructure is genuinely central to your long-term strategy. Outsourcing gets you to market faster – but the partner you choose matters as much as the decision to outsource at all.

Most companies make this decision based on what’s easiest to access. The ones that stay in the latin america fintech market are the ones that made it based on where they actually wanted to end up.