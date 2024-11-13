Discover Why Crypto Whales are Selling off FLOKI and BRETT in Lunex Network Migration

During a crypto bull run, large, sophisticated tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum go on meteoric price rises. But more often than not, they don’t record the biggest percentage ROIs. Memecoin projects and other lowly priced tokens with strong potentials often make the biggest gains. As a result, crypto whales are gunning for Lunex Network, FLOKI and BRETT. Want to know how much gains these projects offer prospective investors? Read on!

Lunex Network presale keeps soaring higher

Lunex Network is a relatively new token, but it is already competing with the big boys. It powers a hybrid crypto exchange with loads of features that make it a threat to BNB and other coins in the crypto exchange niche.

Part of Lunex Network’s allure is its aggregation protocol. This tool scours other platforms for the cheapest rates possible and offers them to Lunex users. There’s the payment gateway for crypto-fiat onboarding, and defi traders on the platform can get access to over 50,000 crypto trading pairs across 40 different blockchain networks.

The accessibility level Lunex offers traders alone is enough to field it with the big boys in crypto. It is unleashing a new wave of revolution in the way crypto tokens are traded, which is why crypto whales are going for it over memecoin tokens despite the bullish climate.

The Lunex presale has raised over $2 million already, with 1.5 million tokens sold. It is available for just $0.0021 – an extremely attractive entry price. Lunex plans to ride the crypto bull market to the hilt, so there’s no telling how high it could soar.

FLOKI pumps furiously after US election results

FLOKI was born as the utility arm of Shiba Inu. It was developed by the SHIB army, and it promises a 3D NFT metaverse, DeFi utilities, and so on. Unfortunately, these promises have yet to be fulfilled, and the Floki ecosystem is barely active.

Nevertheless, FLOKI enjoys tremendous support from the SHIB ecosystem and that’s probably what has kept it afloat for most of the year. Things changed after Donald Trump’s victory though, with FLOKI pumping furiously and appreciating by almost 50% in 7 days.

New BRETT rally tempts Doubting Thomases

BRETT is another memecoin like SHIB but with less pizzazz and an even lesser community support. It resides on the Base network, is touted “PEPE’s best friend”, and also referred to as one of crypto’s most significant cultural icons.

Nevertheless, BRETT has no utility like most memecoin projects but it has come upon such a nice rally that it is tempting wantaway investors to stay. Like Floki, BRETT is up almost 50% after the US elections, and everything seems to be going the right way for it. Nevertheless, smart investors know better than to put all their funds in BRETT.

Following smart investors, dump FLOKI and BRETT for LNEX

The problem with memecoin projects like BRETT and FLOKI is that they rely mostly on hype, and once the hype ends, their prices usually crash. Lunex Network, on the other hand, is quickly developing around a growing community of defi traders. This community, as well as its deflationary mechanism, makes it a superior investment option, especially for the long term. It’s precisely why crypto whales are dumping FLOKI and BRETT for LNEX.

