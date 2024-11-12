Will Lunex Network Reach $1 Alongside Dogecoin and Cardano This Bullrun?

Excitement is rapidly brewing over the next bull run, and alt-coin season has arguably just begun. Still a far cry away from the peak of the bull run, crypto’s like Cardano and Dogecoin are surging in anticipation of major price increases.

Cardano Explodes Following Key Bullish Catalysts

Out of all the crypto’s in the top ten, Cardano is amongst the most bullish as it breaches into the top ten. Up over 23% this week and 30% for the month, Cardano’s sudden surge indicates bullish momentum and possible whale activity preceding the market’s first major rally.

However, Cardano’s momentous rise can primarily be attributed to increasing interest from retail investors. Cardano is a familiar favorite from the previous bull run as one of the trailblazing layer-1’s to soar without smart contract capabilities. In 2024, Cardano is in a new chapter, and as new money from the previous bull run enters the market, they may FOMO into Cardano in anticipation of a similarly parabolic rally.

It’s also impossible to deny the wider market uptrend, as Trump’s election victory and the FED rate cuts 6 months following from the Bitcoin halving is exceptionally bullish. In the coming weeks, Cardano is expected to become a primary beneficiary of renewed hype in DeFi.

Analysts are divided over how far Cardano can go in this cycle, and a 100B market cap ADA has been projected by some bulls by 2025. This would propel Cardano to $2.77, a price point not too far removed from its all-time high of $3.10. In the long-run, Cardano is expected to surpass this price, and net new investors 5-15x returns, as each bull run is larger than the one that came before it.

Trump Election Win Could See Dogecoin Reach New Heights In This Bull Run

Dogecoin is currently staunchly in the green by more than 35% on the weekly charts, supplemented with a 7% boost in 24 hours. Various factors can be attributed to Dogecoin’s parabolic rum, including Trump’s win and Elon Musk’s association with Trump.

Soaring whale activity for Dogecoin indicates anticipation for a major meme really in Moonvember, of which Dogecoin is expected to be a major beneficiary. Elon Musk alone could cause a Dogecoin surge as the bull run progresses, previously touting that he loved Dogecoin and that DOGE might be his “favorite cryptocurrency”. In the peak of the bull run, Dogecoin’s gains are limited compared to fresher memes in the market, though returns in the 20-30x is certainly a possibility in Q3-Q4 in 2025.

Discover Why Lunex Network Could Be The Quintessential Dex Of This Cycle

Lunex Network eliminates the need for KYC verification and external wallet connections like MetaMask, enabling users to conduct token swaps quickly and anonymously. This setup attracts both fast-acting traders who value efficiency and those who want to trade without disclosing personal details.

With an extensive range of over 50,000 blockchain assets available for swapping, the platform appeals to a broad user base, including investors seeking access to niche tokens. This demonstrates Lunex Network’s commitment to establishing itself as the most inclusive and versatile DEX in the crypto space.

