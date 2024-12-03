While Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu Test Utility Functions, Lunex Network Creates The Strongest Utility Case, Attracting Dogecoin Traders

Meme coins are famous for combining pop culture with digital investments. They often lack reasonable utility and carry a high risk of volatility. However, based on recent developments, all that could be changing with SHIB in the driver’s seat.

As Shiba Inu focuses on expanding its utility, Lunex Network is making waves with what many consider the strongest utility case among emerging projects. Lunex’s advanced DeFi solutions are capturing interest from Dogecoin traders as the DOGE price begins to lose steam.

Lunex Network : utility after utility from non-custodial wallets

Lunex Network is seizing up the opportunity in the recent DeFi surge. This multi-functional platform accommodates trading, staking, and managing over 50,000 without intermediaries or complications. By utilizing liquidity pools instead of traditional order books, Lunex Network boasts of speed for minimal fees compared to market averages.

Its non-custodial model ensures users maintain complete ownership of their funds, while advanced smart contracts add an extra layer of trust and safety. Beyond trading, Lunex Network offers a robust staking system and revenue sharing model for early investors.

One of the standout features is the Lunex debit card, which allows users to convert crypto into everyday spending power instantly. Paired with an intuitive portfolio tracker, Lunex Network equips users with real-time analytics to optimize investment strategies.

Lunex’s design emphasizes accessibility, catering to both seasoned investors and newcomers. By addressing key challenges in DeFi—such as high fees, slow transactions, and limited interoperability—Lunex Network positions itself as a game-changer, providing the tools and infrastructure needed for traders to stand toe-to-toe with institutions.

Dogecoin loses stream as Bitcoin declines

Over the past week, DOGE‘s price has slowed down. With a 3% increase compared to the triple digits of the previous week, DOGE may be struggling to maintain momentum despite bullish market conditions. Currently, DOGE is barely trading above $0.4 support.

However, CoinCodex forecasts DOGE‘s inability to scale, taking the Dogecoin price under $0.38. Technical indicators reflect a bearish outlook. The 50-day moving average sits just above the current price, creating a potential resistance level. On-chain data reveals a gradual decline in long-term balances within the DOGE network.

Shiba Inu soars as Shibarium hints at functionalities

As Shibarium gets close to hitting 2 million wallets, Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie has hinted at liquid staking for new SHIB users on K9 Finance DAO. Since the announcement, SHIB has quickly surged from $0.0000235 to $0.000026 as new SHIB addresses are created daily in anticipation. Despite its 0.88 price correlation with BTC, the meme coin is currently in bullish momentum.

Additionally, SHIB price has increased by 215% in the last year and outperformed 78% of the top 100 crypto assets. Per technical indicators, the MACD line is positioned in a favorable bullish crossover, with SHIB trading above its moving averages. Analysts project a $0.0001 valuation if Shibarium integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

Conclusion

The utility Shiba Inu (SHIB) is about to launch is, in comparison, a mini-feature on Lunex Network (LNEX). That’s why Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are flocking into its ongoing presale and you should too. For as low as $0.0033, investors access the full capabilities of Lunex Network, like cashbacks, holder rewards, and decentralized governance.

