Dating Industry Insights Reveals Major Compliance Gaps as Online Safety Act CSEA Deadline Approaches

Independent DII Analysis Finds Dating Platforms Unprepared for Ofcom’s April 7 CSEA Reporting Requirements, With Penalties Reaching £18 Million or 10% of Global Revenue.

Independent analysis of dating app compliance readiness finds significant gaps in child sexual exploitation and abuse reporting systems — with Ofcom’s April 7 deadline now just 10 days away and penalties of up to £18 million or 10% of global turnover for non-compliance.

LONDON – On April 7, 2026, every dating platform operating in the United Kingdom must comply with the Online Safety Act’s child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) reporting requirements — or face enforcement action from Ofcom. Platforms that fail to implement adequate systems for detecting, reporting and removing CSEA content face fines of up to £18 million or 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is higher. Senior executives face potential criminal liability for persistent non-compliance.

Today, DatingIndustryInsights.com/reports (DII) publishes an independent compliance readiness assessment of major dating platforms operating in the UK market. The findings suggest an industry that has known this deadline was coming for over two years and has still not adequately prepared.

“The Online Safety Act received Royal Assent in October 2023,” says DII’s co-founder. “That gave the industry more than two years to build the systems Ofcom now requires. Our analysis suggests that most platforms have treated CSEA compliance as a last-minute checkbox rather than the fundamental duty of care it represents.”

Ofcom’s CSEA Reporting Requirements

Ofcom’s CSEA reporting framework requires dating platforms to implement proactive detection technology for child sexual abuse material (CSAM), maintain rapid reporting channels to the National Crime Agency, preserve evidence for law enforcement, and publish transparency data on CSEA incidents and enforcement actions. Platforms must also demonstrate that their age verification systems are robust enough to prevent minors from accessing adult dating services.

The requirements apply to every user-to-user service operating in the UK with a significant number of UK users — capturing every major dating app from Tinder and Bumble to Feeld, Grindr, Hinge and smaller niche platforms. There is no exemption based on company size, jurisdiction of incorporation, or business model.

The Readiness Gap

DII’s analysis, based on published compliance statements, product updates, and regulatory filings, identifies three tiers of readiness among major dating platforms. The largest operators — Match Group (Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid) and Bumble — have publicly committed to age verification rollouts and CSEA detection tools, though the depth and rigour of implementation varies significantly. Mid-tier platforms have announced policy changes but provided limited evidence of technical implementation. Smaller operators and niche platforms appear least prepared, with several showing no public evidence of compliance infrastructure.

Research published by the Childlight Global Child Safety Institute at the University of Edinburgh found that two thirds of men who have sexually offended against children used dating platforms, and one in five used them daily. Child sex offenders were found to be nearly four times more likely to use dating sites than non-offenders.

“These aren’t theoretical risks. The academic evidence shows that dating platforms are actively used by sex offenders to access victims. April 7 is the date the law says that is no longer acceptable without consequences.”

Age Verification: Necessary but Not Sufficient

Several platforms have introduced age verification measures ahead of the deadline. Tinder began piloting ID-based age verification in select UK markets in late 2025. Bumble implemented selfie-based age estimation technology. Grindr introduced document verification for flagged users. DII’s analysis notes that age verification alone addresses only one vector of child exploitation risk.

Ofcom’s own research found that 16% of 13–17-year-olds in the UK had used a dating app, despite every major platform requiring users to be at least 18. Age verification closes the front door, but CSEA reporting requirements exist because exploitation also occurs through grooming of young adults, image-based abuse, and the circulation of existing CSAM through messaging features.

Enforcement and Financial Exposure

Ofcom has signalled that enforcement will be phased but firm. Platforms demonstrating good-faith compliance efforts may receive guidance and remediation windows. Those that have made no meaningful progress face immediate investigation. The regulator has the power to issue confirmation decisions, impose financial penalties, and in extreme cases seek court orders requiring ISPs to block non-compliant services in the UK.

The financial stakes are unprecedented. Match Group reported global revenue of $3.19 billion in 2024 — meaning a 10% penalty could theoretically reach $319 million. Bumble’s global revenue of $1.07 billion puts its maximum exposure at $107 million.

“The financial exposure alone should have made this the industry’s number one priority for the last two years. The fact that compliance readiness remains patchy tells you everything about how this industry has historically prioritised user safety. April 7 is the moment that changes.”

Data sources: All statistics cited in this release are sourced from Ofcom, the Online Safety Act 2023, the University of Edinburgh’s Childlight Global Child Safety Institute, Match Group and Bumble SEC filings, and published platform compliance statements. Full citations are available in the DII investigation at DatingIndustryInsights.com/reports.

Read the full report and all DII analysis www.DatingIndustryInsights.com/reports

About DatingIndustryInsights.com: DII is an independent B2B intelligence platform covering the global online dating industry. It publishes original research, financial analysis, regulatory tracking and investigative reporting with no advertising from the companies it covers. DII is a Fortitude Publishing property.

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