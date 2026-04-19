XRP spot ETFs just posted their strongest single day inflows since December 2025, pulling $119.6 million in a session that confirmed institutional appetite is growing even while the broader cryptocurrency news cycle stays cautious.

The inflows signal that large capital is rotating into specific assets rather than leaving crypto, and the projects catching that rotation are the ones with real tools and confirmed exchange listings ahead of them. While XRP and Solana pull back to key support levels, one presale is absorbing whale entries at a pace that tightens the window every day, and that project is Pepeto.

XRP ETFs Post Record Inflows as Institutional Rotation Accelerates

XRP spot ETFs pulled $119.6 million in net inflows on April 14, the strongest single day since December 2025, according to CoinDesk. The flows arrived while Bitcoin stalled below $77,000 and the Fear and Greed Index held deep in fear.

Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin trust posted $30.6 million on launch day, according to Bloomberg, and Goldman Sachs filed for its own Bitcoin fund the same week. The institutional layer is thickening, but the biggest returns will not come from coins valued in the tens of billions, they will come from presale entries that list before the crowd catches on.

Cryptocurrency News and the Tokens Pulling Capital Now

Pepeto

When the Pepeto presale opened, traders moved in quickly because the project offers three working exchange tools that deliver real protection and savings from the first trade forward, not features on a timeline but products that function the moment the Binance listing goes live.

The zero fee swap engine lets any wallet trade tokens across any chain without paying trading fees, which removes the cost of adjusting positions during volatile sessions and keeps every dollar working inside the portfolio. Pepeto also runs a cross chain bridge that moves assets between blockchains without the delays and hidden costs that slow traders down when they need to reposition across networks. Created by the creator behind the original Pepe token, backed by a SolidProof audit and a former Binance expert on the development team, the presale has raised $9.2 million from wallets that researched the project before committing capital.

With over $15,000 positions staking into the 182% APY pool and generating $27,300 in yearly rewards, the conviction flowing into Pepeto is the kind of signal that separates real cryptocurrency news from noise. The window between today’s presale price and the Binance listing is closing with every round that fills, and once trading opens, the entry price the presale offered disappears permanently from the market.

XRP: Will the ETF Inflows Translate to Price?

XRP is trading near $1.43 on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, holding support after the strongest ETF inflow day in months. The XRP Ledger recorded 4.49 million transactions on April 4, an all time daily record, according to CoinDesk. Analysts track $1.54 as resistance with $1.32 as the key support floor.

The cryptocurrency news around XRP is genuinely bullish, but at a market cap above $80 billion, the returns from current levels are a recovery trade, not a portfolio transformer.

Solana: Is SOL Building for the Next Move?

SOL is trading near $86.73 on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, after T. Rowe Price filed an amended S-1 for a crypto ETF that includes Solana among 15 eligible assets. The network continues to attract developers and DeFi activity, but SOL at roughly 65% below its all time high needs sustained volume to reclaim old levels, and the distance between today’s price and the peak is a long climb that presale entries at floor pricing simply do not face.

Conclusion

XRP pulling $119.6 million in ETF inflows while fear dominates the market proves institutional capital is positioning for the next move, and that conviction is exactly what fuels the leg higher every cycle produces. Now is the time to find the investment that delivers when the turn arrives, and no token holds what Pepeto holds, an open presale with whale entries accelerating and three working products closing in on launch.

Every self made crypto millionaire gives the same advice, buy the token while the market is red, because the hours before a major listing separate life changing returns from permanent regret. Pepeto is still at presale pricing but the speed of this raise means the window could close without warning, and knowing about it early while the entry still sits open on the Pepeto official website is a position most traders never get.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest cryptocurrency news this week?

XRP spot ETFs pulled $119.6 million in single day inflows while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both filed Bitcoin ETF products, confirming institutional adoption is accelerating.

What are the XRP and SOL price targets?

XRP trades near $1.43 with $1.54 resistance, while SOL holds near $86.73 with recovery targets tied to ETF inclusion and developer activity growth.

Why is Pepeto leading the cryptocurrency news cycle?

A SolidProof audit, confirmed Binance listing, and three working exchange tools at presale pricing have attracted $9.13 million from wallets that moved before the crowd. The Pepeto official website is still open.