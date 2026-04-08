The crypto market added $100 billion in a single day as ceasefire talks sent BTC above $71,000 and total market cap to $2.52 trillion.

While the cryptocurrency news cycle celebrates the relief rally, Pepeto has raised more than $8 million from holders who know large cap bounces give back percentages while presale entries give back listing multiples. This piece covers what the ceasefire means for ETH and BNB and why the entry filling fastest sits where the cryptocurrency news cameras have not pointed yet.

Cryptocurrency News Turns Bullish as Ceasefire Sends Market Cap to $2.52 Trillion

Bitcoin cleared $71,000 on April 8 after the US announced a two week conditional ceasefire with Iran, sending the total crypto market cap to $2.52 trillion with a 4.3% single day jump (CoinGabbar). The Fear and Greed Index still reads 17, deep in extreme fear, which means the money entering right now is not retail chasing green candles but committed capital positioning before the crowd arrives (CoinGabbar). That gap between price action and sentiment is where the sharpest entries of every cycle are found.

Crypto Rally, Large Cap Ceilings, and the Presale Breaking Through Both

Pepeto

The ceasefire rally making cryptocurrency news today confirms the cycle is turning, but the returns at ETH’s $2,222 and BNB’s $605 measure in percentages over months. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million and brought in a stream of new holders since its opening stage, growth fueled by an exchange network that already processes trades. Where other early tokens sell hype instead of products, Pepeto holders already use every tool the network offers.

The cross chain bridge carries assets across blockchains at zero fees so capital stays liquid, and PepetoSwap executes zero fee trades so profits remain whole instead of drained by platform cuts. Staking at 186% APY works alongside as a bonus, pulling coins off the market and locking holders into the listing window. With fewer tokens in open circulation, the wallets already positioned face a thinner sell side when the Binance listing brings millions of fresh orders.

If the ceasefire rally keeps sending crypto headlines higher, the presale standing where meme culture and verified exchange tools meet will attract the sharpest capital rotation of the cycle. Pepeto is that presale, with a former Binance expert on the dev team and infrastructure built for the millions of traders who want protection before they enter.

At $0.000000186, the entry still reflects presale math and not the open market value the listing will create. SolidProof verified every contract, and the presale fills faster each stage because capital flowing in at a Fear and Greed reading of 17 is the clearest proof that committed money knows what the listing delivers.

ETH

ETH trades near $2,222 after jumping 7% on ceasefire relief (CoinMarketCap). The $2,300 target is within reach, but ETH sits 55% below its $4,953 high. Even a full recovery doubles money over months, a timeline presale entries make irrelevant by compressing the same distance into one listing event.

BNB

BNB holds near $605 after gaining 3.2% on the rally (CoinMarketCap). The Maxwell upgrade improved network speed, but a move to the $800 target offers roughly 29% over quarters, measured in the same percentages presale wallets stopped chasing when they found the listing math.

Conclusion

The ceasefire pushing BTC above $71,000 and market cap to $2.52 trillion frames where the cryptocurrency news cycle is headed this month. ETH grinds toward $2,300 and BNB holds near $605, yet both chase returns measured in percentages. Pepeto, in the center of it all, is live, funded past $8 million, and filling faster each stage before the Binance listing opens full exposure.

The pace of capital flowing in while the Fear and Greed Index reads extreme fear is the loudest signal available, and entering now means joining what that capital already confirmed. Large caps target 2x over months while the presale targets 100x from one listing, and the Pepeto official website is where that entry exists until the listing removes it. Missing this means spending the rest of the cycle watching the wallets that moved while the entry was open celebrate what hesitation cost everyone else.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the biggest cryptocurrency news this week?

The US Iran ceasefire sent crypto market cap to $2.52 trillion, the biggest cryptocurrency news of the month, while Pepeto fills faster each stage at the Pepeto official website ahead of its Binance listing.

How does the cryptocurrency news rally affect presale entries?

The rally confirms capital is rotating back in, but large caps offer percentage gains while Pepeto targets listing multiples from an entry that disappears when trading opens.

Is Pepeto a good investment during the crypto rally?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million during extreme fear with SolidProof verifying every contract, and the Binance listing is the single event that turns presale pricing into full market value.