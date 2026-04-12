The CLARITY Act is heading for Senate Banking markup in late April with Polymarket pricing a 72% chance of passage in 2026, and this crypto update carries more weight than any headline this quarter because the bill decides whether trillions in institutional capital enter through a clear legal door or stay sidelined.

SOL sits at $82.26 and XRP holds $1.33, but both depend on external catalysts while the CLARITY Act timeline stretches into months. Alongside SOL and XRP, Pepeto offers a presale entry with a confirmed Binance listing that delivers returns on its own terms without waiting for Congress.

Crypto Update Intensifies as CLARITY Act Markup Targets Late April With 72% Passage Odds

The CLARITY Act approaches Senate Banking Committee markup in late April, with Polymarket pricing 72% passage odds and Ripple CEO Garlinghouse estimating 80% to 90% by month end (FinanceFeeds).

The bill gives the CFTC exclusive jurisdiction over digital commodity spot markets and creates a registration regime, but the stablecoin yield debate remains the primary sticking point (CoinReporter). JPMorgan described passage as a positive catalyst that could trigger a second half rally.

Market Positions Compared to the Presale Moving on Its Own Schedule

Pepeto

There is no certainty that SOL or XRP will break their ranges soon, or that the CLARITY Act will clear the Senate before midterm politics freeze the calendar. This is exactly why Pepeto carries weight in this crypto update cycle. Wallets believe Pepeto could deliver returns that, at $0.000000186, could reshape their position, and conviction is real because more than $8 million entered during extreme fear.

The key driver is working utility. A decentralized exchange where PepetoSwap executes every trade at zero cost and a chain transfer system moves tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana without a fee. Best of all the exchange already runs and the confirmed Binance listing puts a date on the moment presale wallets become exchange wallets.

Since wallets can rely on Pepeto to handle trades, scan contracts through the security scanner before capital enters, and bridge positions across networks, the mass adoption case writes itself. This crypto update shows SOL and XRP waiting for legislation. Pepeto already has everything needed, with a former Binance expert on the development team, SolidProof audit completed, and 185% APY staking compounding on every token.

Put directly, SOL needs $95 and XRP needs the CLARITY Act, but the Pepeto exchange is already live and the listing will confirm what more than $8 million in presale capital already decided.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades at $82.26 stuck under $95 resistance with neither buyers nor sellers making a clear move (Yahoo Finance). Closing above $95 opens the path to $117, but losing $76 sends SOL toward $67. The crypto update shows SOL needs macro cooperation and the CLARITY Act to classify it as a commodity before institutional flows arrive, and the $40 billion cap means even a rally to $117 delivers 37%.

XRP

XRP trades at $1.33 after six monthly declines, and Standard Chartered targets $2.80 by year end based on the CLARITY Act clearing the Senate (InvestingNews). The market data shows XRP as the most catalyst dependent large cap, because the bull case requires legislation stuck in a four way deadlock. Reaching $2.80 delivers 103%, a meaningful gain that takes months and depends on votes that have not happened.

Conclusion

The crypto update may not deliver much for SOL or XRP in the near term despite the CLARITY Act moving toward markup. With SOL and XRP, legislation controls the timeline. With Pepeto through the Pepeto official website, the Binance listing is the confirmed event that turns projections into returns.

The wallets buying Pepeto right now are positioned for the biggest returns when the listing arrives, because SOL early holders who turned $1 entries into $260 peaks wish they bought more at the moment nobody confirmed it. Entering the presale is making the same choice at the same stage, and the pricing disappears permanently when the listing opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest crypto update show after the CLARITY Act targets late April?

The crypto update shows the CLARITY Act heading for markup with 72% odds, while SOL holds $82.26 and XRP trades at $1.33 waiting for the bill to clear.

How does the CLARITY Act affect SOL and XRP outlooks?

SOL needs commodity classification and a break above $95, while XRP needs the bill for Standard Chartered’s $2.80 target, making both dependent on legislation still stuck in debate.

Is Pepeto a stronger crypto update entry than waiting for legislation?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing, offering presale entry through the Pepeto official website where analysts project 100x returns SOL and XRP cannot match while waiting for Congress.