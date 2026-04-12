Pepe Coin News: Cofounder Returns With Pepeto and Confirmed Listing

Canary Capital just filed the first spot PEPE ETF with the SEC, and the pepe coin news shifted because Wall Street is packaging a meme token with zero products into a regulated fund while the same cofounder who built PEPE returns with a project that has exchange infrastructure.

PEPE trades at $0.0000035, down 85% from its all time high, and a whale just pulled $20.7 million from exchanges. Alongside PEPE, Pepeto offers a presale entry with a confirmed Binance listing that wallets confident in the original meme are loading while the crowd watches.

Pepe Coin News Shifts as Canary Capital Files First Spot PEPE ETF With the SEC

Canary Capital filed an S1 registration with the SEC on April 8 for a spot PEPE ETF, the first attempt to package a meme token into a regulated exchange traded product (The Defiant). Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed the filing immediately, and the fund would hold actual PEPE tokens rather than derivatives (SpazioCrypto).

A whale withdrew $20.7 million in PEPE from exchanges as the token held key support, and the PEPE market now carries a mix of institutional interest and concentrated supply risk with 33% held by just 15 wallets.

PEPE Forecast and the Presale Built by the Same Cofounder

Pepeto

There is no certainty that PEPE will recover to its all time high, or that the ETF filing will receive approval any time soon. This is exactly why Pepeto and the opportunity it carries hold so much weight right now. Wallets believe that Pepeto could deliver returns that, at the current $0.000000186 price, could reshape their cycle entirely, and the confidence is real because more than $8 million entered the presale during extreme fear.

The key driver for Pepeto is working utility. A complete trading center with zero fee swaps through PepetoSwap, a contract verifier that checks every token before capital touches it, and a token connector that bridges assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost, all built for wallets that want protection and speed. Best of all, the exchange is already running and the confirmed Binance listing puts a fixed date on the moment presale wallets become exchange wallets.

Since wallets can rely on Pepeto to find early tokens, scan for contract risks, and bridge positions across networks before price moves arrive, the mass adoption potential writes itself. The PEPE ETF filing shows interest in a token with zero products. Pepeto built by the same cofounder has a full exchange, a former Binance expert on the development team, SolidProof audit completed, and 185% APY staking compounding on every position.

Put directly, the pepe coin news around the ETF could lift PEPE short term, but the Pepeto platform will stay active and relevant for years because exchange infrastructure outlasts every meme cycle that built and collapsed without one.

Pepe Coin News and Price Prediction

PEPE trades at $0.0000035 with support between $0.0000028 and $0.0000031 and resistance near $0.0000050 (MetaMask). Changelly projects a maximum April price of $0.00000345, and StealthEX places the 2026 bull case between $0.0000062 and $0.0000146 (Changelly).

The Canary ETF adds narrative, but PEPE remains 85% below its peak with 33% of supply in 15 wallets. The pepe coin news confirms interest returning, but reaching $0.000025 delivers 594%, a gain requiring $10 billion in new capital from a token that has never sustained gains without fresh hype.

Conclusion

The pepe coin news may not deliver much in the near term despite the ETF filing, because PEPE at $0.0000035 needs external catalysts to move and none are confirmed beyond the S1 sitting with the SEC. With PEPE, approval timelines and whale concentration control outcomes. With Pepeto through the Pepeto official website, the Binance listing is the confirmed catalyst that turns presale positions into exchange positions.

The people who built wealth from PEPE all made one decision, they moved while the entry was open before anyone confirmed the value, and the same entry is open right now with Pepeto. Entering the presale is making that decision at the same moment, and the window closes permanently when the listing price replaces the presale price.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest pepe coin news mean after the Canary ETF filing?

The pepe coin news shows PEPE at $0.0000035 with Canary Capital filing the first spot PEPE ETF, but the token remains 85% below its peak with 33% of supply in 15 wallets.

How does the PEPE ETF filing compare to the Pepeto presale for returns?

The ETF filing adds institutional narrative to PEPE but approval is uncertain, while Pepeto has a confirmed Binance listing, a working exchange, and analysts projecting 100x from the presale floor.

Is Pepeto the best meme coin entry based on the latest pepe coin news?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the same Pepe cofounder, offering presale entry through the Pepeto official website with SolidProof audit completed and a confirmed listing that PEPE’s ETF timeline cannot match.