Crypto Update: Litecoin Tests $57 as Pepeto Presale Draws Capital

The crypto update LTC watchers tracked this week hits a real inflection. Litecoin’s LitVM Layer 2 testnet went live April 7 with more than 120 teams building, MWEB privacy has over 400,000 LTC locked, and the Coeptis and Z Squared merger created the largest US LTC and DOGE miner the same week. LTC trades at $55.88, eyeing $57 resistance.

But wallets chasing a sub cent entry are moving faster into Pepeto, where above $9 million sits on a platform led by the Pepe cofounder.

Crypto Update LTC: LitVM Rollup Testnet Live and Coeptis Merger Creates Largest US LTC Miner

Litecoin’s LitVM Layer 2 rollup entered testnet on April 7 with more than 120 teams signed up to build, bringing smart contract capability to a chain traders have long wanted to extend. MWEB adoption crossed 400,000 LTC locked per BeInCrypto.

The Coeptis and Z Squared merger closed the same week, forming the largest US public LTC and DOGE miner. The crypto update LTC holders waited years for finally arrived, and LTC sits at $54.29 pressing $57 with ETF filings still in review.

Where the Crypto Update LTC Catalyst Meets Pepeto’s Live Platform Before Binance Listing

Pepeto

Backing a coin where the platform already runs is the fastest way to shrink the gap between buying in and a listing return. That kind of setup is scarce right now, and the token fits that mold, which is why capital flow into this presale has picked up speed as the weeks thin. The full platform stack is live today, open to use on the Pepeto site, with early backers trading on it for months. PepetoSwap executes trades at no fee, so every dollar stays in the position rather than leaking to gas costs.

The cross chain bridge routes coins between networks with no fees, cutting the friction LTC holders know well when moving capital to another chain for a listing. The platform came out of the original Pepe cofounder paired with engineering roots inside Binance, and every contract was signed off by SolidProof.

Locking tokens ahead of listing returns 183% APY in staking rewards. When meme coin traders across every timezone pull up PepetoSwap the way they pull up price charts, buying pressure turns into a steady daily force. The presale has crossed $9 million, Binance listing is approaching, and analysts see a climb mirroring what the first Pepe delivered. Tokens still sit at $0.0000001864, with fresh capital arriving each week. The pace of that inflow is what proves the window is closing faster than the reader might realise.

LTC

Litecoin trades at $55.88 with $57 resistance and $50 as immediate support per CoinGecko. LitVM testnet and MWEB growth are real catalysts, but the 2026 ceiling analysts have modeled sits between $120 and $150, a roughly 2.2x to 2.8x move from here. Strong for a large cap but far from what a presale entry into a Binance listing can deliver when the float is still small and the audit is already signed.

BTC

Bitcoin has climbed back to $74,900 after touching $76K last week as geopolitical tension eased, per CoinMarketCap. Spot ETFs added $1.1 billion last week. Standard Chartered’s year end target of $200,000 prints about 2.7x upside. Solid for the safest bet in crypto, not the answer for anyone watching the crypto update LTC news and hoping to catch a listing multiple on a smaller name.

Conclusion

The lesson of early positioning shows up again this cycle. A $13,800 Bitcoin stash from 2012 compounded into $147 million for the patient holder who caught it early. The crypto update LTC news this week does not offer that math, but Pepeto does, with a working platform, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder of the original Pepe leading dev. Capital flowing into the presale faster each week proves conviction is already inside.

The Pepeto official website is where the entry remains at $9 million raised, and each week the number climbs shuts the door a little more. If the token walks the path analysts are drawing, those presale holdings become the payout that changes a life plan. The window shuts the moment listing arrives.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the crypto update LTC for April 2026 mean for Litecoin holders?

The crypto update LTC shows $55.88 after LitVM testnet launched April 7 and the Coeptis merger created the largest US LTC miner. Year targets sit $120 to $150.

Why does the crypto update LTC story still sit behind Pepeto presale math?

LTC delivers roughly 2.8x from $54. Pepeto offers a sub cent entry before listing with a working platform, $9 million raised, and the Pepe cofounder in dev.

Should wallets enter Pepeto before Binance listing day?

The raise tops $9 million on the Pepeto official website with Binance listing around the corner. A move mirroring the first Pepe delivery is what analysts map, and the presale window shuts at launch.