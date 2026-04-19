A Russia linked crypto exchange just halted operations after a $13 million state backed hack, reminding the market that security and transparency are not optional features. Instead, they are survival requirements for every project in the space. This crypto update arrives while Bitcoin tests resistance near $76,260 and Ethereum holds above $2,400.
The projects that thrive through turbulence are the ones with audited contracts and confirmed exchange listings. While ETH and BTC cut through the noise, one presale keeps pulling capital from wallets that already made their decision. Importantly, that project is Pepeto.
Grinex Exchange Halts After $13M Hack as Security Takes Center Stage
The Russia linked Grinex exchange, formerly known as Garantex, halted operations after a $13 million hack that investigators linked to state backed actors, according to CoinDesk.
The exchange had been sanctioned by the U.S., U.K., and EU for bypassing international restrictions. Bitcoin holds near $76,260 with the market cap above $2.70 trillion, according to Bloomberg.
For anyone following this crypto update, the hack is a reminder that audited contracts and verified security are what separate projects that survive from those that collapse. The presale entries worth taking are the ones backed by independent code reviews and confirmed exchange listings.
Crypto Update and the Tokens Worth Watching Now
Pepeto
When an exchange collapses after a $13 million hack, every wallet in the market starts asking whether their own positions sit on audited ground. Pepeto answers that question before it gets asked because the SolidProof audit cleared the contract before the presale even opened.
The zero fee swap engine processes token trades across every supported chain without charging fees. This eliminates repositioning costs during volatile sessions and keeps full capital working. Pepeto also operates a cross chain bridge that shifts holdings across networks without any hidden charges, so wallets can reposition freely at zero cost.
The project was built by the creator behind the original Pepe token, with a technical lead who previously operated inside the Binance exchange ecosystem, and the $9.13 million raised so far came from wallets that checked the audit before wiring a single dollar.
The fixed 420 trillion token supply means no new coins dilute the holders already inside. As the Binance listing countdown shortens, the presale price carries less time left before it becomes the floor that every post listing buyer wishes they had caught.
Ethereum: Can ETH Find Its Floor in This Crypto Update?
ETH is trading near $2,365on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, holding above key support while spot ETH ETFs have pulled $11.68 billion in cumulative inflows this year. Changelly targets $2,618 for April with a 2026 ceiling near $3,500, according to FinanceFeeds. This crypto update shows ETH fundamentals remain strong. However, at a market cap above $280 billion, even a move to $3,500 is roughly a 44% gain. This is credible for a core position but far from the returns a presale entry can deliver before a confirmed listing.
Bitcoin: Does BTC Still Lead This Crypto Update?
BTC is trading near $76,260 on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, after recovering from a low of $60,000 in February and pushing through resistance levels that held for two months. The institutional bid remains strong with multiple Wall Street firms filing ETF products this month. Meanwhile, Bitcoin at $1.5 trillion in market cap is the anchor of every portfolio in crypto. However, the returns from current levels are a recovery trade measured in percentages, not the multiples that presale entries before a major listing can produce.
Conclusion
The Grinex hack proves that security separates the projects worth entering from the ones that cost traders everything, and audited contracts are worth more than any chart pattern. Now is the time to find the position that delivers when the next leg of the bull run arrives, and no token in this crypto update holds what Pepeto holds, an open presale with whale entries accelerating, a SolidProof audit, and three products closing in on launch.
Every self made crypto millionaire gives the same advice, buy the token while the market is uncertain, because the hours before a major listing are the difference between life changing money and regret. Pepeto is still at presale pricing but the speed of this $9.13 million raise means the window could shut without warning. The entry still sits open on the Pepeto official website, a position most traders never get.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What is the most important crypto update this week?
The Grinex exchange hack and halt remind the market that security and audited contracts are essential, while Bitcoin holds near $76,260 and institutional ETF products keep expanding.
Does ETH or BTC offer better returns in this crypto update?
Both are credible core positions, with ETH targeting $3,500 and BTC testing resistance near $76,219. Neither carries the return profile of a presale entry before a major exchange listing.
Why is Pepeto the standout in this crypto update?
An independent SolidProof audit, a confirmed Binance listing date, and three functional exchange tools at presale pricing create a profile no listed token can replicate. The Pepeto official website remains open for entries.