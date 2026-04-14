BTC jumped 4.79% to $74,700 as oil fell below $100 per barrel on ceasefire hopes, and that crypto update confirms the macro backdrop is shifting bullish for risk assets across the board. SOL holds near $85 and XRP near $1.36, but the entries that positioned during fear collect first when the rally extends. Pepeto has a swap network with zero fee trading and a cross chain bridge, assembled by a seasoned Binance expert on the infrastructure, with past $9 million banked before a confirmed Binance listing.
Crypto Update Turns Bullish as BTC Hits $74,700 on Oil Decline and Short Squeeze
BTC jumped 4.79% to $74,700 as oil dropped below $100 on ceasefire hopes, triggering nearly $600 million in short liquidations that powered the rally higher, according to CoinDesk and CoinGecko. Strategy’s record STRC volume of $770 million on Monday signals more billion dollar BTC purchases are coming. The crypto update confirms macro conditions are improving, and the projects that collected capital during the fear window are the ones that benefit most when the rally extends.
Rally Entries and the Presale Already Inside Before the Move
Pepeto
The BTC rally proves the crypto update is shifting from fear to recovery, and the entries that drew capital during the downturn collect the first gains. Pepeto answers that because the exchange shipped through the entire fear period and the Binance listing is confirmed.
Most tokens sell roadmaps, but Pepeto shipped tools holders actually use. PepetoSwap processes every trade at zero cost, and the cross chain bridge sends holdings across chains free of charge, both active and tested during the entire downturn.
Building real products through a bear market is what makes Pepeto different. When tools prove useful through fear, adoption follows, and Pepeto has banked past $9 million while the market sat at extreme fear.
That proven delivery is what gives the entry its conviction. At $0.000000186 the entry reflects presale conditions only, and market watchers see 100x to 300x potential once the Binance listing introduces trading volume. The 183% APY staking takes tokens off the sell side and binds early wallets to what the listing produces.
If adoption continues growing through each presale stage, the price could reset significantly once the listing opens. An early SOL holder turned a small deposit into life changing returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived, and the listing is where presale holders make the gains everyone else pays more for. For anyone following the crypto update and wanting the return the rally alone cannot match, Pepeto is where the timing advantage sits right now.
SOL
SOL holds at $85 with a $42 billion cap and the most active developer community in the space according to CoinGecko. The $290 all time high sits 70% above. The rally backs SOL, but from that base the return takes quarters to build while the presale to listing distance delivers everything in a single event for wallets that committed during the fear window.
XRP
XRP holds near $1.36 with commodity status and three ETF filings from ProShares, Bitwise, and Grayscale according to CoinDesk. Standard Chartered targets $2.80. The data supports XRP, but from $77 billion the 2x takes months of patience while a presale compresses the full return into a single moment for wallets that committed during fear.
Conclusion
An early SOL holder turned a small deposit into life changing returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived, and the listing is where presale holders make the gains everyone else pays a higher price for. The crypto update shows BTC jumping to $74,700, but being hours early is the difference between building wealth and watching others celebrate. Past $9 million banked on the Pepeto official website while fear gripped the market proves the timing that made that holder rich is the same timing available on Pepeto before the listing closes the window. Entering the presale now captures what timing always delivered, and the crypto update will keep tracking the rally while presale holders already captured what the Binance listing produced.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs:
What crypto update matters most this week?
BTC jumping 4.79% to $74,700 on oil decline and $600 million in short liquidations is the top crypto update because it signals the macro backdrop is turning bullish.
Why does the BTC rally matter for Pepeto?
Projects that collected capital during fear benefit first when the rally extends, and Pepeto with past $9 million banked and a Binance listing confirmed is positioned for exactly that recovery.
Is Pepeto worth entering during this crypto update?
Holders visiting the Pepeto official website access the lowest entry this project will ever offer, and the Binance listing wipes this floor clean the moment trading opens.