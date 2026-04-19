Crypto News: XRP Launches on Solana as BTC Tests $75K While Pepeto Drives $9.2M Raise

Wrapped XRP just went live on Solana through Hex Trust and LayerZero, giving XRP holders access to Solana’s DeFi ecosystem for the first time. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed growing demand, and the cross chain expansion marks a shift in how major tokens reach new users.

This crypto news arrives as BTC tests $75,200 and institutional inflows rebuild across every major fund. Pepeto has raised over $9.2 million during this cycle with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and the exchange tools built into the project solve the same cross chain problem that Hex Trust just addressed for XRP.

Wrapped XRP Goes Live on Solana as Cross Chain Demand Accelerates

Wrapped XRP launched on Solana on April 18 through custodian Hex Trust and cross chain protocol LayerZero according to CoinDesk. Each wXRP is backed 1:1 by native XRP in segregated custody, and holders can now use the asset on Jupiter, Phantom, and Meteora without selling their position.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse called the launch a signal of expanding demand according to NewsBTC. The move fits a pattern accelerating through 2026 where tokens bridge to other chains to capture liquidity that did not exist at launch, and the crypto news confirms cross chain infrastructure is becoming the standard.

Crypto News Breakdown: Pepeto’s Tools and Where ETH and BTC Stand

Pepeto

Markets move in waves, and the crypto news cycle shows how quickly a rally can build, stall, and reverse within a single week. That constant rotation is why most projects fade between cycles, but Pepeto is built for every condition because the tools stay essential whether prices rise or fall.

The zero fee swap engine lets traders move any token across any chain without paying fees, which means the cost of acting on an opportunity drops to zero while every other exchange still charges for the same trade. The PepetoAI risk scorer adds a layer of protection by rating each position from entry to exit, so traders see the risk before they commit.

That kind of tool stays valuable regardless of where Bitcoin trades next week, and that is what separates Pepeto from projects that only attract attention during a rally. The creator of the original Pepe token now builds this exchange ecosystem alongside a former Binance expert, and a SolidProof audit confirms the contract is clean. With $9.2 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing compressing the timeline, the wallets entering now are positioning before the listing resets the entry for everyone who comes after.

Ethereum Holds Above $2,300 as Staking ETFs Open New Demand

ETH trades at $2,320 per CoinGecko, down 52% from its all time high of $4,946 but showing signs of a base. Standard Chartered targets $4,000 for 2026, and BlackRock launched its staking enabled ETHB fund in March with cumulative ETF inflows near $11.6 billion. The fundamentals keep growing, but from $2,320 even the bullish forecast delivers returns that take quarters to arrive.

Bitcoin Tests $75K as Institutional Capital Rebuilds

BTC hit $75,200 on April 18 after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, its highest since February’s crash from the $126,000 all time high. Goldman Sachs filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF the same week, and Morgan Stanley’s new fund recorded the strongest first day of any ETF in the firm’s history per Fortune. Resistance sits at $79,000 with $72,000 as support. The institutional bid is rebuilding, but from $75,200 the math delivers recovery rather than the entry that multiplies a portfolio.

Conclusion

The crypto news this week confirms that bull run signals are stacking, with XRP bridging to Solana, Goldman Sachs filing a Bitcoin ETF, and BTC testing levels that preceded every major rally in the past. Now is the moment to find the investment that delivers when recovery turns into a full run, and presales with confirmed listings are where the biggest gains come from.

Every self made crypto millionaire gives the same advice, buy while fear rules, because the wallets that entered BNB at $0.15 before its first listing turned a small bet into a fortune while everyone else spent years chasing higher. Pepeto is still at presale pricing with $9.2 million raised, but the speed of this raise means the window could shut without warning, and watching it list without a position is the kind of miss that follows a trader for the rest of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does today’s crypto news mean for investors?

The crypto news shows XRP expanding cross chain, Goldman Sachs entering Bitcoin ETFs, and BTC testing $75,200, all of which signal growing institutional confidence and a market preparing for the next major move.

What is the latest crypto news on presale opportunities?

Pepeto leads the presale market in 2026 with over $9.2 million raised, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that positions early wallets for returns that post listing buyers cannot access.

Why is Pepeto trending alongside crypto news about Bitcoin?

While Bitcoin recovers from its 2026 drawdown, Pepeto offers presale pricing on an exchange ecosystem with zero fee trading and AI risk scoring, a combination that traders recognize as the strongest early stage setup this cycle.