The White House just unveiled a national AI legislative framework pushing Congress toward unified federal standards, and the crypto news this week shows BTC ETFs recording a 7 day inflow streak above $1.1 billion with BlackRock leading at $139 million in a single session. A dormant wallet from 2012 moved 2,100 BTC worth $147 million after 13 years, turning $13,800 into a fortune that proves what early positioning delivers. The crypto news confirms institutions are entering at a level that makes every new listing catch demand from channels that did not exist six months ago. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is the exchange capturing every trade as the Binance listing approaches.

Crypto News: BTC ETFs Hit 7 Day Streak as White House Institutionalizes AI at Federal Level

BTC ETFs recorded $1.1 billion in seven straight days with BlackRock leading at $139 million, according to CoinDesk. The White House unveiled an AI framework with six policy pillars opposing a new federal regulator. A dormant 2012 wallet moved 2,100 BTC worth $147 million after 13 years. The data shows both institutional entry and early positioning rewarding patience, and the presale building exchange infrastructure earns from the volume those institutions create across every session.

Crypto News: Where Exchange Tools and a Listing Catalyst Create the Returns

Pepeto

The institutional wave confirms the recovery is forming, but the wallets that built wealth never did it holding a large cap through its recovery. They found the right project early. Pepeto is that project. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while the institutional wave builds, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum holds at $2,038 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF at $212 million and EtherFi deploying $25 million into RWA, according to Crypto.com. ETH powers DeFi and Web3. But from $2,038 recovery to $4,800 is roughly 2x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math ETH’s $233 billion cap cannot match.

Solana (SOL)

Solana holds at $86 with commodity status and Alpenglow approaching, according to Phemex. SOL has strong developer activity. But from $86 a recovery to $250 is less than 3x. Pepeto delivers what SOL’s $40 billion cap blocks because the presale distance creates the real wealth.

Crypto News: The Window Is Open and the Listing Is Approaching

The crypto news will cover Pepeto after the Binance listing, and the only question is whether you enter on the Pepeto official website today or buy from those wallets later. The White House institutionalized AI and BTC ETFs hit a 7 day streak. The 2012 wallet that turned $13,800 into $147 million proves what early positioning delivers. The people who move during this cycle will have the positions the rest of the market wishes they had found during the fear phase.

The entries on Pepeto official website right now are the ones this cycle’s success stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the biggest crypto news right now?

Miners sold 15,000 BTC, ETFs hit $1.1 billion in seven days, and the Pepeto presale keeps filling ahead of its Binance listing while the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion leads the exchange build.

How does the crypto news affect Pepeto?

Institutional capital and meme recovery lift every listing, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before the Binance listing captures that wave from every direction.

Is Pepeto the strongest entry in the crypto news?

Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who proved $7 billion with a Binance listing approaching, making it the strongest presale available.