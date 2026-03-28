Despite a sharp two day selloff that pushed BTC below $67,000 and the Fear Index to 12, Bitcoin has found support and whale addresses reached record levels absorbing what retail dumped. The market cycle is filled with fear, but the data underneath tells a different story. The SEC classified 16 tokens as digital commodities on March 17, Bitcoin ETFs pulled $2.5 billion in March, and Strategy expanded its holdings to 762,000 BTC. Presales have maintained strong traction throughout the volatility because their fixed pricing offers an easier way to target early entry points before the listing changes everything. This article covers the latest crypto news and the presale that keeps breaking milestones while the market resets.

Crypto News Shows Fear at Record Lows While ETFs Pull $2.5 Billion and Commodity Ruling Opens Institutional Gates

BTC dropped below $67,000 as $300 million in leveraged longs were liquidated and oil above $100 escalated risk aversion according to CoinDesk. Strategy purchased $1.57 billion in BTC at $67,700 expanding its treasury to 762,000 BTC according to Fortune. Bitcoin ETFs pulled $2.5 billion in March with the SEC commodity ruling on March 17 clearing the path for fresh products, and demand for faster exchange infrastructure should keep growing even if BTC achieves relatively modest gains over the next few months.

The Crypto News That Separates the Wallets Who Act From the Crowd That Waits

Pepeto: The Presale Presenting One of the Clearest High Conviction Plays in the Current Cycle

When the presale launches its exchange and the Binance listing arrives, Pepeto will operate as a full meme coin ecosystem with three working tools that create demand from every trade. The presale has raised more than $8 million at $0.000000186 with nearly every stage filling faster than the last, and the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $7 billion on the same 420 trillion supply is behind this project. The SolidProof audit verified every contract before the first dollar entered, and a former Binance expert directs the platform toward listing.

PepetoSwap removes trading fees so your capital stays whole, the risk scorer examines every token before your money goes near anything dangerous, and the cross chain bridge connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost. Holders earn 191% APY staking compounding daily while the listing approaches, and the exchange tools generate the kind of ongoing demand that keeps a project relevant long after launch.

The crypto news will cover this moment after the Binance listing, and the math from the presale to Pepe’s peak delivers over 150x with exchange infrastructure the original never had. The wallets entering with size are the ones that built wealth by recognizing exchange tools early, and they accumulate only when they see something the broader market is still catching up to.

XRP

XRP sits at $1.34 with the SEC commodity classification confirmed and seven spot ETFs gathering $1.44 billion in cumulative inflows according to Coin Gabbar. CoinCodex places the 2026 forecast between $1.50 and $3.50, roughly a 3x at the high end. The commodity ruling is the strongest catalyst since the 2020 lawsuit began, but the returns that change portfolios come from presale entries where the listing compresses years into one event.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades at $83 after falling 4.2% with MEV activity down 18% and the SMA 50 at $86 acting as resistance according to Blockchain Magazine. ETFs hold over $1 billion and the Mastercard partnership keeps the long term case alive. ChatGPT forecasts $200 by December, roughly 2x, a solid anchor but not where the listing event delivers the multiples.

Crypto News Conclusion: The Headlines Say Fear but the Data Says the Bottom Is Forming

The crypto news is dominated by fear at the exact levels that preceded every major recovery, and $2.5 billion in ETF inflows with 762,000 BTC in corporate treasuries confirms the smart money sees the bottom. But a portfolio needs the early entry delivering multiples large caps at $66,700 and $1.34 cannot produce. Pepeto makes that choice straightforward with the Pepe cofounder building exchange tools, SolidProof verified contracts, and the Binance listing compressing returns into weeks. The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that read the data and acted are locking in entries while the fear keeps everyone else frozen.

Visit Pepeto official website while the market fear creates the entry smart money already took.

FAQ

What is the most important crypto news this week? BTC dropped to $66,700 while ETFs pulled $2.5 billion in March, Strategy holds 762,000 BTC, and the SEC commodity ruling opened institutional products for 16 tokens.

How does the crypto news connect to the Pepeto presale? The selloff confirms fear at cycle lows while institutional capital returns, and Pepeto’s presale math delivers over 150x compared to the 2x large caps offer from current levels.

Where can I find the presale featured in this crypto news article? The presale is live on the Pepeto official website with stages filling faster each round, and the listing will close this entry permanently.