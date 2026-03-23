The meme coin market has performed poorly in the crypto news today. Prices of multiple meme coins declined as SHIB dropped below crucial support at $0.0000060. Additionally, the crypto news today shows that the entire sector is in a correction phase. Dogecoin is at $0.094 and is facing lackluster momentum. PEPE at $0.0000034 continues to slide. Yet the market is pumping with institutional ETF inflows exceeding $962 million. The SEC has also classified 18 tokens as digital commodities. This news has brought fresh attention to presale entries that offer explosive returns. Meanwhile, the crypto news today debates whether meme coins at multi billion dollar caps will ever recover to their previous highs.

Pepeto is currently one of the most promising projects in the crypto news today. The PEPE cofounder who built a $7 billion coin is building PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange. The presale is experiencing strong momentum with $8.2 million raised at $0.000000186. The project integrates meme culture with real exchange infrastructure. Investors have been impressed because the products are close to ready for launch when exchange listings arrive.

The meme coin sector corrects while the crypto news today shows institutions flooding in

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin held near $70,950 as the SEC classified 18 tokens as digital commodities on March 17. The crypto news today shows $243 million in long positions liquidated. Oil surged to $112 on Iran deadline fears.

Fortune reported that Strategy holds 761,068 BTC while the CLARITY Act is 99% resolved. The crypto news today confirms the March 27 $13.5 billion derivatives expiry approaches. The market is pumping with the most favorable regulatory backdrop in crypto history.

Why Pepeto’s exchange ecosystem triggers FOMO in the crypto news today

Pepeto is an exchange infrastructure platform built by the PEPE cofounder. It includes PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange specifically designed to help meme coin traders operate across multiple blockchains. Additionally, the Iran conflict and oil surge to $112 have created volatility across every crypto sector. In a market where meme coins trade $45 billion daily across fragmented chains, having real exchange products that connect Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana can protect your portfolio. These products can even help you profit during the most chaotic sessions.

While many presales have roadmaps but never ship anything real, Pepeto has already raised $8.2 million at $0.000000186. The SolidProof audited smart contract has over 4 billion tokens burned. Thousands of wallets are committed because the exchange products are close to ready.

Shiba Inu price prediction turns bearish after losing key support at $0.0000060

While the entire meme coin sector corrects in the crypto news today, SHIB is going through one of its worst periods, falling below the crucial support level at $0.0000060. Until the price recovers above this area, the crypto news today for Shiba Inu remains bearish with the possibility of further declines.

Despite the bleak short term outlook, the community remains optimistic as SHIB is expected to get ETF approval. Shibarium has surpassed major milestones, and on chain data shows whales are accumulating. These factors may help reverse the trend eventually. However, they cannot deliver the explosive presale math that Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers right now.

PEPE price faces continued selling pressure at $0.0000034

PEPE at $0.0000034 with $1.4 billion has been forming bearish technical patterns with the loss of key support levels. When PEPE’s weekly close fell below critical support, it turned into resistance, confirming a full breakdown. The crypto news today for PEPE shows continued selling pressure.

If PEPE fails to recover its previous support levels, the price is likely to keep falling. For investors watching the crypto news today, Pepeto at $0.000000186 with three exchange products offers the kind of ground floor entry that PEPE’s $1.4 billion valuation cannot match.

The bottom line

The crypto news today shows the meme coin sector facing selling pressure while SHIB at $0.0000060 and PEPE at $0.0000034 search for support in this volatile March. Pepeto is currently the most compelling presale in the entire market with exchange listings approaching fast. It combines meme culture with real exchange products built by the PEPE cofounder, leading thousands of investors to position before listings permanently change the pricing.

If meme coins like SHIB with no exchange infrastructure can rise more than 100X, then Pepeto with three real products and $8.2 million raised could deliver returns that make those look small, but the countdown to listings is running and the entry at $0.000000186 vanishes when they arrive.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why is Pepeto the top crypto news today? It combines meme culture with real exchange products and a PEPE cofounder at $0.000000186.

Is the meme coin market recovering? Slowly, but Pepeto’s presale math offers returns established meme coins cannot match.

Is the presale closing? Yes. Exchange listings approach and $0.000000186 disappears permanently.