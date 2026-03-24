The SEC and CFTC just classified 16 crypto assets as digital commodities, giving institutional money the legal clarity to enter for the first time. The recovery is starting. Pepeto is a meme exchange on Ethereum with zero fee trading, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert on the dev team. With more than $8 million raised and a Binance listing approaching, Pepeto is the presale the smart money is loading while the rest of the market reads the crypto news today and waits.

Crypto News Today: SEC and CFTC Give 16 Digital Assets Full Commodity Status

The SEC and CFTC jointly classified 16 crypto assets as digital commodities on March 17, including Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, according to CoinDesk. Coinpedia confirmed the decision carries full legal weight and permits staking within ETF structures. This crypto news today means the regulatory wall that kept billions of institutional dollars on the sidelines just came down.

Crypto News Today: The Projects That Move First in a New Era

Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme exchange built on Ethereum, and it is the place where the the market developments starts mattering for your portfolio. The blockchain runs zero fee trading through PepetoSwap, so your capital stops bleeding on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts for danger before your money goes near them, so the scam tokens and rug pulls that destroyed retail wallets in every previous cycle cannot reach you inside Pepeto. These tools are running right now, not on a roadmap for next year.

Pepeto is powered by the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products. A former Binance expert on the dev team is driving the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the full audit before a single dollar entered the presale.

More than $8 million raised during a market that shook out weak hands every week, and the capital kept flowing because the wallets entering Pepeto checked the audit, verified the team, and confirmed the products work before committing a single dollar. The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions daily for every wallet inside. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and the same cofounder but zero exchange tools. Matching that from Pepeto’s current entry is 150x, and Pepeto has the products Pepe never built. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and the wallets inside will be the ones holding positions worth multiples of what they paid. The wallets that read the the headlines today and do nothing will be the ones spending this cycle wishing they had moved.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,800 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to CoinDesk. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and filed a $42 billion program to buy more. BTC needs $72,600 to confirm a reversal, with $100,000 as the cycle target. That is 40% over months. Bitcoin will recover, but 40% over months will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing compresses 150x into one event.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum sits at $2,150 with the SEC confirming it is a digital commodity, according to Fortune. Bitmine holds 4.66 million ETH worth $6.5 billion. ETH remains more than 50% below its $4,878 all time high, and $4,000 from here is roughly 2x over months. ETH will recover, but the wallets that want the returns that change their lives are not waiting for ETH to double. They are inside Pepeto already.

Crypto News Today: Why the Wallets Moving Now Will Write This Cycle’s Success Stories

The the regulatory headlines is clear: 16 tokens got commodity status, the institutional money is coming, and the recovery is forming. Pepeto’s Binance listing will turn presale entries into the returns that BTC and ETH are too big to deliver. The crypto news today points to Pepeto, and the wallets inside will be the names in the next round of success stories, and the people who read the today’s market update and did nothing will carry that decision for the rest of this cycle. The Pepeto official website is where the entry is still open, and every day that passes is one day closer to the listing closing this window permanently.

Enter the presale the the latest crypto headlines is pointing

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today affecting the market?

The SEC classified 16 tokens as digital commodities, giving institutional money legal clarity to enter crypto. Pepeto’s presale is the entry positioned to profit the most from that capital.

How does the crypto news today impact presale entries like Pepeto?

Regulatory clarity sends institutional money into large caps first, then it rotates into presales. The Pepeto official website gives access before that rotation makes the price explode on listing day.

Is Pepeto the right entry based on the crypto news today?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a SolidProof audit, the cofounder of Pepe, and a Binance listing approaching. The exchange tools are live and the presale is still open.